Google on Wednesday expanded its job-listing app Kormo Jobs to India. Kormo Jobs first launched in Bangladesh in 2018, and then was expanded to Indonesia in 2019. The Kormo Jobs app lists jobs, and also allows individuals to create their digital Curriculum Vitae (CV). It comes as Google's latest effort to connect lakhs of job seekers with their potential employers, in competition to Microsoft's LinkedIn as well as Indian-origin job search portals such as Naukri and TimesJobs.

Kormo Jobs lets you discover recommended jobs on the basis of your profile and apply for suitable matches. It is also touted to provide tools to upgrade your career and add new skills to your profile. The app also gives an option to create a digital CV by providing certain details that can be shared or printed through the app.

Last year, Google brought an initial experience of Kormo Jobs to the Indian market through a Jobs Spot section on Google Pay. The company claims that through the Google Pay integration, employers including Dunzo and Zomato were able to post over 20 lakh verified jobs. There are, however, no details about how many people were able to receive employment from those listings.

Nevertheless, Google is now rebranding the Jobs Spot on Google Pay to Kormo Jobs to provide a consistent experience for users. “We will continue to invest in it with new features and jobs so that its users can continue to benefit its convenience,” said Bickey Russell, Regional Manager and Operations Lead, Kormo Jobs, Google, in a blog post.

Jobs Spot on Google Pay was specifically designed for entry-level positions. With Kormo Jobs, Google may go beyond entry-level positions to compete with LinkedIn as well as India job portals including Naukri, Shine.com, and TimesJobs. The arrival of the Google app could also make the competition tougher for classified advertising platforms Quickr and Olx that have dedicated job listings to cater to job seekers.

In April 2018, Google partnered with job portals such as Aasaanjobs, Freshersworld, Headhonchos, IBM Talent Management Solutions, LinkedIn, Quezx, and Shine to bring job listings to its search engine in India. That model was inspired by the Google for Jobs feature debuted in the US in 2017.

