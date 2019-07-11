Technology News
Google Kills Nest App for Apple Watch, Wear OS Smartwatches

Google's Nest smart home products consist of thermostats, smoke detectors, and security systems.

Since not a lot of people frequently use smartwatches that can control smart home devices, Google has killed Nest apps for both Wear OS smartwatches as well as Apple Watch.

Google's Nest smart home products consist of thermostats, smoke detectors, and security systems including smart doorbells and smart locks. Its smartwatch app offered a quick way to adjust the thermostat's target temperature or operating mode.

Advising users to uninstall the app, version 5.37 of the Nest app prompts smartphone users with a message that reads - "Nest is no longer supported for Wear OS", 9To5Google reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement by a company spokesperson, the search engine giant "took a look at Nest app users on smartwatches and found that only a small number of people were using it".

Moving forward the company plans to "spend more time focusing on delivering high-quality experiences through mobile apps and voice interactions".

"You will still get notifications on your watch with Nest app via your mobile device. Wear OS users can control their thermostat with the Google Assistant from any Wear OS device, check out more details here. If you're using an Apple Watch you'll no longer be able to adjust your thermostat or change Home/Away mode from your watch. However, the actions you were able to take on your watch are all available with the Nest app (available for both Android and iOS), so you'll still be able to control your devices on the go," the statement added.

Nest apps allowed users to view notifications, control the temperature of Nest thermostats, switch to Home/Away modes, and more. The report notes that with the move, Google Keep is the last app the company has on the watchOS platform.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Nest
