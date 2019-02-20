Google Keep is a popular tool for note-taking on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smartwatches. A key feature of the app is its ability to upload data to the cloud, and sync across various devices. Apple Watch users will now also get to enjoy the benefits of the app, as the latest update for Google Keep on iOS now comes with support for the Apple Watch series. It's notably also the first Google app to return to the Apple Watch series after the company's apps were removed over a year ago.

The Apple Watch was first launched in 2015, and has since seen upgraded iterations with the latest Apple Watch Series 4 launching in September last year. In 2017, Google and a handful of other major companies dropped support for the Apple Watch, removing their apps. With Google Keep returning to the platform, Google could bring back some other important apps to the Apple wearable.

Google Keep is, at its core, a note-taking app. It can be used to create to-do lists, shopping lists, works notes, and the like, which are then synced across various devices that are registered with the same account. The usefulness of Google Keep on the Apple Watch is immense, since it will allow iPhone and iPad users to quickly access their notes on their wrist, without needing to pull out the device every time.

According to a 9to5Google report, notes are presented as cards, with basic previews that contain the title and up to two lines of text. Users can add notes via voice, scribbling or emoji, and list items can be checked off, but users cannot add to existing notes from the Watch itself. Google Keep is also available on Wear OS, and can also be accessed on the Web through a browser.