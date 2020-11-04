Google Keep’s Chrome App Will Stop Working in February 2021

Google will end support for the Google Keep Chrome app in February 2021. The app is being moved to Google Keep on the Web, from where it can still be accessed. This is part of the company's long term plan of killing all Chrome apps. On opening the app on Chrome, users are being greeted with a sign informing them that Keep will be moving from the Chrome app to the browser soon. Access to Keep on the Chrome OS lock screen will also not be available anymore.

Offline access to notes will still be available on Google Keep mobile apps, but not on the computer, as per Google's support page. Users can install a shortcut that opens Keep on the Chrome browser by going to Google Keep, clicking on Star, and either renaming the bookmark or changing the folder location of said bookmark. After doing this, users are required to click on Done.

After announcing in January that it will be shutting Chrome Apps, Google recently gave a timeline for the same – the support for Chrome apps will end in June 2021.

Google is encouraging users to use the web version of Google Keep instead. Existing users who have Chrome 86 or newer versions of the browser installed can complete the migration process to Google Keep on the browser easily. The Keep Chrome on the desktop will be replaced by a shortcut launcher, which will allow users to launch the Google Keep page by clicking on the icon on the desktop.

Google Keep has also rolled out a new icon. It is a similar shade as earlier, but has a filled-in version of a lightbulb instead. The dog-eared corner of the icon has been shifted from the bottom right to the top right. The new icon has rolled out for Web, but isn't visible for the mobile apps yet.