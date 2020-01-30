Google is reportedly working on another communications app to fit in the G Suite for business users. According to The Information, as reported by Mashable, the purported app is said to combine the functionality of several existing Google apps, including Gmail, Drive, Hangouts Meet, and Hangouts Chat. The company is hoping this will allow businesses to get on the Google train and ditch its competitors.

The app is likely positioned against business-oriented communication solutions such as Microsoft Teams or Slack. The app is reportedly going to bundle together Google's various confusing chat apps including Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet as well as Gmail and Google Drive.

“Google is reportedly working hard to woo Fortune 500 companies to switch to its suite of products, and a bundled product like this should be easier to manage within a large corporation,” Mashable wrote.

Google hasn't had the best of luck with chat apps in the past. Since moving from Google Chat that was fairly loved by the consumers, the company has tried multiple apps, including Hangouts, Allo, Duo, Chat, Messages, Hangouts Meet, Google Voice, but none of these have really caught on like the competitors. Right now, on the consumer front, Facebook is ruling the roost with WhatsApp and Messenger, whereas on the business front, Slack and Microsoft Teams are having a good time.