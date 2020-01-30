Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Is Working on Yet Another Messaging App, but It Is for Enterprise Users: Report

Google Is Working on Yet Another Messaging App, but It Is for Enterprise Users: Report

The app will reportedly going to bundle together Google's various chat apps including Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet as well as Gmail and Google Drive.

By | Updated: 30 January 2020 17:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Is Working on Yet Another Messaging App, but It Is for Enterprise Users: Report

Google is hoping its app will allow businesses to get on the Google train and ditch its competitors

Highlights
  • Google is reportedly working on a new communications app
  • The app may combine functionalities of several existing Google apps
  • The app is likely positioned against Microsoft Teams and Slack

Google is reportedly working on another communications app to fit in the G Suite for business users. According to The Information, as reported by Mashable, the purported app is said to combine the functionality of several existing Google apps, including Gmail, Drive, Hangouts Meet, and Hangouts Chat. The company is hoping this will allow businesses to get on the Google train and ditch its competitors.

The app is likely positioned against business-oriented communication solutions such as Microsoft Teams or Slack. The app is reportedly going to bundle together Google's various confusing chat apps including Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet as well as Gmail and Google Drive.

“Google is reportedly working hard to woo Fortune 500 companies to switch to its suite of products, and a bundled product like this should be easier to manage within a large corporation,” Mashable wrote.

Google hasn't had the best of luck with chat apps in the past. Since moving from Google Chat that was fairly loved by the consumers, the company has tried multiple apps, including Hangouts, Allo, Duo, Chat, Messages, Hangouts Meet, Google Voice, but none of these have really caught on like the competitors. Right now, on the consumer front, Facebook is ruling the roost with WhatsApp and Messenger, whereas on the business front, Slack and Microsoft Teams are having a good time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, G Suite
Over 500 million Indians now use smartphones, 77 percent of who are online: techARC

Related Stories

Google Is Working on Yet Another Messaging App, but It Is for Enterprise Users: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  2. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  3. Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
  4. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
  7. Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Start Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  9. Asus VivoBook S15 (S532F) With ScreenPad 2.0 Review
  10. Realme Will Start Selling These Five Phones via Amazon.in as Well
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Working on Yet Another Messaging App, but It Is for Enterprise Users: Report
  2. Over 500 million Indians now use smartphones, 77 percent of who are online: techARC
  3. EU Drops Idea of Facial Recognition Ban in Public Areas
  4. Facebook Reaches $550 Million Settlement in Facial Recognition Lawsuit
  5. Huawei Band 4 to Go on Sale in India on February 1 via Flipkart
  6. Nokia 9.2 Under Display Camera Solution Tipped to Be Under Development
  7. Switch, Switch Lite Sales Propel Nintendo to Log Nine-Month Profit Leap
  8. Coronavirus: Tesla Ordered to Shut Down Shanghai Factory
  9. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 to Now Be Sold via Amazon.in as Well
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 Update With One UI 2 Starts Rolling Out in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.