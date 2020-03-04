Technology News
  Google I/O 2020 Developer Conference Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Google I/O 2020 Developer Conference Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Google I/O conference typically attracts thousands of developers from around the world.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 4 March 2020 10:09 IST
Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/ AFP

Google I/O joins a growing list of global events that have been cancelled

Highlights
  • Google on Tuesday cancelled its annual gathering of software developers
  • Google I/O event was scheduled for May
  • Google is exploring ways for its developer community to connect

Google on Tuesday cancelled its major annual gathering of software developers amid concerns over the deadly coronavirus. The Internet giant said it nixed the festival-like event Google I/O event scheduled for May a short distance from the "Googleplex" in the Silicon Valley city of Mountain View. Google added it is exploring other ways for its developer community to connect and collaborate.

"Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), we've decided to cancel this year's physical event at Shoreline Amphitheatre," a Google statement said.

A Google developers' account tweeted: "It's sad that we won't be able to gather as a developer community but your health and safety is our priority."

The annual Google I/O conference typically attracts thousands of developers from around the world who get to mingle with one another and engineers from the Internet company on ways to synchronize software and services to its array of offerings.

It joins a growing list of global events that have been cancelled as the virus spreads around the world.

A game developers conference in San Francisco was postponed last week, after Facebook and Microsoft withdrew from the event due to concerns about the spread of novel coronavirus.

Facebook recently cancelled its F8 developers conference, the biggest annual event for the US tech giant, due to virus worries.

Like Google I/O, the F8 gathering in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose typically draws throngs of software makers from around the world who collaborate with the tech giant on its platform.

Face-to-face interaction at San Jose conference centre will be replaced with online presentations.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google IO, Coronavirus, COVID-19
WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to All Android, iPhone Users
Facebook to Revamp Its Digital Currency Plans Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report

