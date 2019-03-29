Google has released a preview of the schedule for Google I/O 2019, this year's edition of its annual developer conference. The event will be held from May 7 to May 9 this year at the Shoreline Amphitheatre near its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The opening keynote typically sees Google announcing each new version of its Android smartphone operating system, as well as updates to its many services such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Gmail, as well as ongoing projects and research related to augmented reality and AI. This year, CEO Sundar Pichai and his team will almost certainly announce Android Q and preview its features at the opening keynote. Over the rest of the event days, developers will be able to attend briefings and interact with Google engineers to learn about a huge variety of topics.

According to the official Google I/O 2019 schedule preview, this year's opening keynote will take place in the amphitheatre at 10:00am PDT on Tuesday, May 7 (10:30pm IST). That will be followed by a separate developer keynote. After that, there will be simultaneous tracks of sessions throughout the day, on diverse topics including Google Stadia, Material Design, voice interaction experiences, self-driving cars, digital payments, machine learning, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Android TV, marketing through the Google Play store, and much more.

On May 8, similar sessions through the day will be held around Digital Wellbeing, connected homes, Google Cast, AR applications, machine learning, Android apps for cars, AR experiences for Google Maps, interactive Google Assistant games, IoT storage, smart displays, and Android machine learning.

The last day is May 9, which starts with even more sessions including Android security, Web apps, the Android Q UI, fairness in machine learning, improving Web app performance, dark themes, AMP for email, Chrome OS apps, and user app engagement. While some sessions over all three days are targeted at beginners, several will be very specific deep dives for advanced and experienced developers.

Google will also host a less formal "fireside chat" session where attendees will be able to interact with Google's experts, as well as an improv comedy session and a concert for entertainment. Throughout all three days, there will also be Sandbox, Codelabs, and Office Hours sessions where attendees can get hands-on with Google products and services, experiment with ready-made coding kiosks, and receive one-on-one feedback and specific advice from Google staff.

The information released so far is just a preview, and more sessions might be added between now and the official start of the event. The schedule does not give away any announcements about new products, services or features that Google might make, except to acknowledge Android Q. We might or might not see new devices such as the rumoured Google Pixel 3 Lite smartphone and the secretive Google Fuchsia OS project. We can expect some updates to features demonstrated in previous years, including the AI-powered Google Duplex, real-time voice translation, and AR in Google Maps.