Google India's New 'Posts' Feature Lets Verified Users Reach Out to Their Fans

 
11 December 2017
In a bid to give users timely updates from verified users such as celebrities and organisations directly from the source, Google on Monday announced the launch of "Posts" feature in India. When users search for queries such as "Indian Super League" or "Tiger Zinda Hai", they will see verified updates directly from the source, in the collection of "cards" that appear in a search result (the Knowledge Panel).

"To get started, do a Google search for the name you want to claim, click on the little sentence under the 'Knowledge Panel' asking if you manage the online presence, and follow the instructions," the company wrote in a blog post. "It's fast and easy to publish text, images, videos, and events, which show up instantly in search results on both desktop and mobile. It's also easy to schedule the timing and duration of a post and you'll even get updates on how many people see and interact with your content," it added.

The search engine giant currently displays description, news articles, tweets and links related to the topic in its search. In addition, users will now find images, videos, GIFs, events, and polls posted directly by the person or organisation being searched for.

For those with a following in entertainment, sports, and culture, the company will give an option to get verified and create Posts to reach out to their fan base. On the official website, the company says it just takes a minute or two to sign up, and users can start posting immediately after being verified. To sign up, users need to do a Google search for the name they want to claim, "click on the little sentence under the Knowledge Panel asking if you manage the online presence, and follow the instructions."

Further reading: Apps, Google, Google Posts, Internet
