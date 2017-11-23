Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google India Partners Pluralsight, Udacity to Announce New Scholarship Programme

 
23 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google India Partners Pluralsight, Udacity to Announce New Scholarship Programme

Sensing the need to skill Indian workforce for emerging technologies, Google, in association with technology learning platform Pluralsight and educational institution Udacity, on Thursday announced a new scholarship programme that will help train 1.3 lakh developers and students across the country.

As part of the programme, Google will fund 100,000 scholarships on the Pluralsight technology learning platform and 30,000 scholarships on Udacity platform.

The scholarship would enable students gain access to advanced learning curriculum and further their employability in mobile and web development, machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud platforms.

"The new scholarship programme is in tandem with Google's aim to train two million developers in India. The country is the second largest developer ecosystem in the world and is bound to overtake the US by 2021," William Florance, Developer Products Group and Skilling Lead for India, Google, told reporters in New Delhi.

In 2015, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had stated that the global Internet search engine giant will train 2 million new android developers in the next three years in India.

"In the last one year, we have engaged over half a million students and developers across India through a variety of programmes and initiatives. Since we announced our skilling initiative in India, 210,000 students have completed Google developed courses on Udacity, with 117,000 students completing the course this year," Florance informed.

With Udacity, 1,000 developers will also be selected to receive full Nanodegree scholarships.

"Unlike China, India is lagging in innovation but is adopting technologies faster. There is an urgent need to upskill and reskill India's technology workforce," Florance said.

According to Arun Rajamani, Country Head and General Manager, Pluralsight, India's tech workforce is going through a phase of transition.

"We are thrilled to partner with Google to help developers across India understand their skill level using Pluralsight IQ and advance their skill sets in four key roles: Android Developer, Mobile Web Specialist, Cloud Architect and Data Engineer," Rajamani said.

"With this scholarship programme, students can master web and mobile development skills with the experts from Udacity and Google," added Ishan Gupta, Managing Director-Udacity India.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google India, India, Pluralsight, Scholarship, Skill Development, Training, Udacity
Pixel Launcher Update Brings New Features to Original Pixel Smartphones
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google India Partners Pluralsight, Udacity to Announce New Scholarship Programme
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Grooming Products
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 2 Price in India Is Rs. 6,999, Goes on Sale on Friday
  2. Vodafone Offers 'Unlimited Calls', 1GB Data at Rs. 199
  3. Xiaomi India Launches Smartphone Exchange Programme: Here's How It Works
  4. 'Made in India' iPhone SE 2 to Launch in Early 2018: Report
  5. OnePlus 5T to Go on Sale Again in India on Friday, Open to All Customers
  6. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) May Sport Galaxy S8-Like Infinity Display
  7. This May Be Our Very First Look at the Samsung Galaxy S9
  8. Xiaomi Mi 7 to Sport 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display, Dual Camera Setup: Report
  9. India's Telecom Subscriber Base Declined by 2.9 Million in September 2017
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ to Be Previewed at CES 2018: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.