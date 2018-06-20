Google introduced a new recruiting tool called Google Hire in July last year, designed to help small and medium businesses recruit effectively. It allowed recruiters to post jobs to multiple job sites, track applications, schedule interviews, and even get interview feedback, all in one platform. Now, after a year, Google has updated Hire bringing AI-powered tools to enable a 'smarter, faster way to recruit'. The update brings new features that make scheduling interviews faster, call logging an easy job, and skimming to relevant resumes less time consuming.

"By incorporating Google AI, Hire now reduces repetitive, time-consuming tasks, into one-click interactions. This means hiring teams can spend less time with logistics and more time connecting with people," Google said in its blog post. Since launch, Google Hire came with G Suite integration that allows the app to work in synchronisation with other apps like Gmail and Google Calendar, among others. Google claims that Hire has reduced time spent by hiring teams on recruiting tasks by up to 84 percent. The latest update essentially integrates Google AI to reduce the number of clicks while doing tasks, and let intelligent suggestions come into play. First up, Google Hire will now automatically suggest interviewers and ideal time slots, reducing interview scheduling to a few clicks. It tries to eradicate the mundane process of manually looking through the calendar for free time slots, by seeing it for you and suggesting ideal time slots. Furthermore, if there is a cancellation, it suggests a replacement as well.

"If an interviewer cancels last minute, Hire not only alerts you, it also recommends available replacement interviewers and makes it easy to quickly invite them. This means hiring teams can invest time in preparing for interviews and building relationships with candidates instead of scheduling rooms and checking calendars," the company explains on its blog post.

Google Hire also now pulls keywords from the job description and highlights them on resumes. This auto-highlighting of resumes makes it easier for recruiters to find what they are looking for, and not waste time reading through long resumes before making a judgement. The highlights also include synonyms and acronyms. Lastly, Hire now simplifies every phone conversation with a click-to-call functionality, and automatically logs calls so team members know who has spoken with a candidate, and not make multiple calls to the same candidate. Hire is available for purchase for all those US-based businesses that have under 1,000 employees. To get a demo of the new tool, head here.