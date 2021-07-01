Google Health app is reportedly in the works. It aims to integrate medical records on one platform to share with doctors and caregivers. As per leaks, the app will pull records from your doctors' visits and lab visits and offer a unified view of your health. Screenshots from the Google Health app have leaked online and it seems to still be in testing. There is no clarity yet on whether this app will get the green light or not. Because it is a Google product, the Health app should likely launch on Android platforms first.

91Mobiles gained access to Google Health app screenshots from tipster Ishan Agarwal. As mentioned, it will allow users to integrate their medical records and share them with others, like family, friends, doctors, and caregivers. The app description seen in leaked screenshots reads, “See a unified view of your health, pulling together info from your doctor's visit, labs, and more. Get started by linking your online accounts from places where you've received your healthcare.”

The screenshots show that the Google Health app will have menus for profile ages, records, contacts, and sharing. There is no guarantee that Google will launch this app in the future. It may just scrap it before commercial launch if there are unsolved rough edges during development. In any case, Google is investing its time and efforts into the Google Health app, and if it does see the green light, the app is likely to launch for Android users first and then iOS users may get it later.

If it launches, the Google Health app will compete with Apple's Health Fit app. At the I/O 2021 event, the Google Health division announced new tools that will help users identify different dermatology issues through artificial intelligence (AI) and a smartphone's camera. It will also help in screening tuberculosis (TB) to identify potential patients for follow-up testing. Google's AI technology will help users identify issues related to a user's skin, hair, and nails. The new features for Google Health will be arriving as a Web-based application that will be launched later in the year.

