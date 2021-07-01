Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Health App Tipped to Be in the Works, May Help Integrate Medical Records on a Unified Platform

Google Health App Tipped to Be in the Works, May Help Integrate Medical Records on a Unified Platform

The new Google Health app reportedly aims to integrate medical records on one platform to share with doctors and family members.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 July 2021 13:40 IST
Google Health App Tipped to Be in the Works, May Help Integrate Medical Records on a Unified Platform

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Google Health may never see a commercial launch as the company hasn’t confirmed anything yet

Highlights
  • Google likely to launch it for Android users first
  • Google Health app is still under development
  • It may come with menus like profile, records, contacts, sharing

Google Health app is reportedly in the works. It aims to integrate medical records on one platform to share with doctors and caregivers. As per leaks, the app will pull records from your doctors' visits and lab visits and offer a unified view of your health. Screenshots from the Google Health app have leaked online and it seems to still be in testing. There is no clarity yet on whether this app will get the green light or not. Because it is a Google product, the Health app should likely launch on Android platforms first.

91Mobiles gained access to Google Health app screenshots from tipster Ishan Agarwal. As mentioned, it will allow users to integrate their medical records and share them with others, like family, friends, doctors, and caregivers. The app description seen in leaked screenshots reads, “See a unified view of your health, pulling together info from your doctor's visit, labs, and more. Get started by linking your online accounts from places where you've received your healthcare.”

The screenshots show that the Google Health app will have menus for profile ages, records, contacts, and sharing. There is no guarantee that Google will launch this app in the future. It may just scrap it before commercial launch if there are unsolved rough edges during development. In any case, Google is investing its time and efforts into the Google Health app, and if it does see the green light, the app is likely to launch for Android users first and then iOS users may get it later.

If it launches, the Google Health app will compete with Apple's Health Fit app. At the I/O 2021 event, the Google Health division announced new tools that will help users identify different dermatology issues through artificial intelligence (AI) and a smartphone's camera. It will also help in screening tuberculosis (TB) to identify potential patients for follow-up testing. Google's AI technology will help users identify issues related to a user's skin, hair, and nails. The new features for Google Health will be arriving as a Web-based application that will be launched later in the year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Health, Google, Google Health App
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Spark Go 2021 With Android 10 (Go Edition), MediaTek Helio A20 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Microsoft’s Cloud to Be Used by AT&T to Run Core 5G Network

Related Stories

Google Health App Tipped to Be in the Works, May Help Integrate Medical Records on a Unified Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  5. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  8. NASA Is Offering Its Massive Software Catalogue for Free to the Public
  9. Realme Dizo GoPods D True Wireless Earphones, Dizo Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 6 Series to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Contra Returns Releasing on July 26 in Select Regions; Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play, App Store
  2. Huawei Nova 8i Full Specifications, Design Revealed via Company Site Ahead of Launch
  3. This Dental Device May Help Fight Obesity, But Twitter Users Find It Shocking
  4. AI Being Used by South Korea to Detect, Prevent Suicide Attempt on Bridges
  5. Zomato Set to Acquire About 10 Percent Stake in Grofers, CCI Filing Reveals
  6. Israeli Charged in Global Hacker-for-Hire Scheme Wants Plea Deal, Court Filing Shows
  7. Realme Dizo GoPods D TWS Earphones, Wireless Neckband Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  8. Opera Browser Optimised for Chromebooks, Comes Integrated With WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger
  9. Instagram Could Be Working on Exclusive Stories, Paid Subscription Model for Creators
  10. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service With Plans Starting From Rs. 998
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com