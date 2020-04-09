Hangouts Meet Rebranded to Google Meet, Gaining 2 Million New Users a Day

Google has renamed Hangouts Meet, the company's video conferencing platform, to Google Meet. Google has not made an official announcement for the rebranding but the new name was noted in its recent blog post about secure connections in ‘Google Meet'. It was also noted that the support pages now carry the Google Meet name, instead of Hangouts Meet. Another report related to Google Meet states that the service is adding more than 2 million new users a day globally. This growth is expected to be because of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced people to stay home.

The rebrand was first spotted by Android Police in Google's blog post about how Google Meet keeps video conferences protected. In the entire post, Google only refers to Google Meet and not once does it mention the rebranding. But, as Android Polices notes, the support pages that were initially using the Hangouts Meet name, have now been updated to show Google Meet. However, this change has not been made everywhere as of yet. The Hangouts Meet Android app as well as the iOS app still retain the old name.

Also, the G Suite product page still mentions the video conferencing app's name as Hangouts Meet.

The report by Android Police states that the Hangouts Meet branding will be retired and moving forward, the service will be known as Google Meet. This change will take some time to reflect globally. We have reached out to Google and will update this space as soon as we get a response.

Additionally, a report by CNET states Google Meet is adding more than 2 million new users a day worldwide. This is because of the coronavirus outbreak causing people to stay home. An increasing number of people are opting for video conferencing and group calling apps to stay in touch with family, friends, and colleagues.