NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Hangouts for Consumers Will Be Shutting Down Sometime in 2020: Report

Google Hangouts for Consumers Will Be Shutting Down Sometime in 2020: Report

, 01 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Hangouts for Consumers Will Be Shutting Down Sometime in 2020: Report

Google will shut its popular Hangouts service for consumers by 2020, 9to5Google has reported, citing sources aware of the product's roadmap.

Hangouts was launched as a replacement for Gchat in 2013 by the tech titan but has been losing features in recent years as the company has stopped updating the app and taken away SMS messaging.

However, Hangouts still is a prominent chat option in Gmail on the Web and the app also exists on the Google Play Store.

Google Hangouts is a communication platform developed by the company which includes messaging, video chat, SMS and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) features.

"Last spring Google announced its pivot for the Hangouts brand to enterprise use cases with Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet, so the writing has been on the wall for quite some time regarding the Hangouts consumer app's demise," 9to5Google reported late on Friday.

The report notes that many user reviews say that the Hangouts app is showing signs of age, bugs as well as performance issues.

"As mentioned, Hangouts as a brand will live on with G Suite's Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet, the former intended to be a team communication app comparable to Slack, and the latter a video meetings platform," the report added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Hangouts, Google
Nokia 8.1 India Launch Expected as HMD Global Reschedules Event to December 10
Pricee
Google Hangouts for Consumers Will Be Shutting Down Sometime in 2020: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Offers Discount Coupons Worth Up to Rs. 1,500 for Postpaid Referrals
  2. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's New and Different in the Realme U1?
  3. Nokia 7.1 Launched in India at a Price of Rs. 19,999, Goes on Sale Dec 7
  4. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  5. TRAI DND App Arrives on the App Store Ending iPhone Deactivation Threat
  6. WhatsApp for Android Starts Previewing Text Shared From Other Apps
  7. Realme U1 vs Honor 8C: How the New Rs. 11,999 Phones Compare
  8. Nokia 8.1 May Now Launch in India on December 10 Instead of December 6
  9. Everything You Need to Know About PUBG on PS4
  10. Philips LED TV Range With 7 New Models Debuts in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.