Google on Thursday announced Incognito Mode for its Google Go app that enables people to search without their history being saved to their account or device. The new mode helps people keep their search experience separate from the others who use the same device.

"Whether you're researching a gift or want to browse the Web for personal topics like health and finance, we want you to be able to access the web more privately. We are continuously adding new features to Google Go, and hope that this new mode will help people control their privacy more easily," Radha Narayan, product manager for Google Go, said in a statement introducing Incognito Mode in Google Go.

Incognito Mode in Google Go is starting to roll out in more than dozen languages in India, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

To access the new Incognito Mode in Google Go, tap the grey Incognito Mode icon on the right-hand side of the Search Bar before search, and then tap it again when finished. This will prevent search history from being saved. Google in its statement added that more details about the new mode can be accessed on its support page.



"If your screen is off for more than 30 minutes while your searches aren't being saved, Google Go will close automatically. When the app closes, your current search won't have been saved, and any sites you visited won't be saved to your phone," the support page notes.

The page also notes that in Incognito Mode, the searches you do or sites you visit won't be saved to your phone or browsing history. It adds that the files you download might be kept on your phone; you might see search results and suggestions based on your location or other searches you've done during your current browsing session; some features might not be available, like bookmarks; and finally, that your activity isn't hidden from websites you visit, your employer or school, or your Internet service provider.