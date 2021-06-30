Technology News
Gmail, Google Chat Getting Custom Activity Status Option

Gmail and Google Chat users can also set the duration of their custom status.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 June 2021 15:55 IST
Gmail and Google Chat's custom status option is a part of this month's update

Highlights
  • Gmail, Google Chat users can also select a custom from 4 preset options
  • Users can also select from — Active, Do not disturb, and Away
  • Custom status settings are not available on Android and iOS apps

Google is adding the ability to set a custom status for Gmail and Google Chat. Users could earlier choose between three options — Active, Do not disturb, and Away — but can now add their custom message. The new status update capability for Gmail and Google Chat accompanies this month's change in the name from "Rooms" to "Spaces". As a part of the update, Google also mentioned new features such as inline threading, presence indicators, expressive reactions, and a collapsible view.

The ability to set custom status on Gmail and Google Chat is beginning to roll out for all users. It was first spotted by Ars Technica's Ron Amadeo and reported by 9to5Google. Gadgets 360, too, was able to independently verify the update.

Google will now let users set a custom status. Users can select a status message by tapping on the elliptical button in the top right corner for Gmail on the Web. Tapping on the said button earlier gave users three options — Active, Do not disturb, and Away. There's now a fourth option — Add a status — that lets users set their own custom message.

Clicking on the Add a status button leads users to a pop-up menu that has four standard options — Be right back, Commuting, Off sick, and On holidays. Each of these options come with its own emoji — a shoe, a car, an emoji with a thermometer, and palm trees, respectively. A custom status can be set for a preselected duration, such as 30 minutes, one hour, today, or this week.

Users will now also have the option to set their own custom status by entering what they wish to convey in the text box above the aforementioned options. The text box also gives users the option to choose a custom emoji to go with the text. Once a user enters their message in the text box, a drop-down menu appears that lets them set the duration of the status.

Notably, users won't be able to access this feature unless they have activated the integrated Gmail experience. Moreover, this ability is currently not supported on Gmail for Android and iOS, and is currently limited to Gmail for Web.

Further reading: Google, Gmail, Google Chat
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
