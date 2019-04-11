Google Assistant Can Now Read Your Work Calendar

Google Assistant is finally coming to G Suite, starting with the Calendar app in beta within Googles enterprise platform.

In a blog post, which coincided with the announcement at the company's Cloud Next conference in San Francisco, the tech giant outlined how the integration will work.

"Users with G Suite accounts can start testing with Assistant starting today," said the company.

"G Suite is integrating with Google Assistant, specifically with Calendar," said David Thacker, Vice President of Product Management, G Suite.

"Now when you sign in and switch to your G Suite account, you can use your Assistant to help you prepare for the work day," he said.

Assistant integration for the G Suite Calendar app applies for both mobile as well as desktop users.

Since the integration is just an enterprise feature, it would not work on Assistant-compatible device synced to an individual's personal account.

In addition, the company is also bringing other improvements including third-party connectivity in Cloud Search, updates to Hangouts Meet to help businesses stay connected, and "connected sheets" feature to let workers collaborate on up to 10 billion rows of data right from within Sheets, the post noted. There is also a 'Visitor sharing in Drive' feature that allows for inviting users to collaborate via a pincode. Voice is now also generally available to G Suite customers in select markets.

Also announced were G Suite Add Ons, allowing users to access workplace apps in the G Suite side panel. Google also announced Office editing is allowed in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Also announced were Access Transparency for logs of action taken by G Suite staff, 'data regions for G Suite', and the ability for admins to create rules for automating alerts and taking actions.