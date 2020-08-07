Technology News
  Google to Deploy E Classroom Tools in 1 Lakh Maharashtra Schools for Free

Google to Deploy E-Classroom Tools in 1 Lakh Maharashtra Schools for Free

Google says that over 2.3 crore students and teachers in the state will benefit from the move.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 August 2020 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Google India

Google looks to deploy free digital tools like G Suite for Education and Google Classroom

  • Google India Education chief Bani Dhawan made the announcement
  • The tech giant looks to offer free teacher trainings
  • Government received 1.34 lakh teacher applications for Google Classroom

Google has partnered with Maharashtra State Education Department to deploy digital tools such as G Suite for Education and Google Classroom free-of-cost across the state. The tech giant's education tools and services will be adopted in over one lakh schools, benefitting over 2.3 crore students and teachers in the state. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and these digital classrooms provided by Google hope to ease the process of remote learning in the region.

Google Head of Education (India and South Asia) Bani Paintal Dhawan announced the brand's strategic digital tools deployment through a livestream on YouTube held a day ago. Google will also make its Teach from Home information hub available in Marathi language to the schools. Alongside, it will also offer teacher trainings and free teacher resources to help adapt to the new distance learning norms.

Minister of School Education in Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad added that the response to this had been extremely heartening. “When we floated an invitation link for Google Classroom training, we have almost got 1.34 lakh teacher applications within 48 hours. This shows how much our teacher are excited to start using Google Classroom in their schools. It clearly shows that out teachers are taking the lead for transformation to digital education. Government will continue to work with the community, NGOs, and the schools to solve any access problems.”

Google is providing its tools for free to all schools across Maharashtra. These will enable students and teachers to participate in a virtual classroom. Apart from that, Google has taken several other initiatives in the recent months. In July, Google announced a partnership with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to push education in India by helping teachers and institutions in digitising the learning experience. Google would enable one million teachers in 22,000 schools to deliver “blended learning” — a combination of online learning and a classroom approach — by the end of this year.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, G Suite for Education, Google Classroom, Maharashtra State Education Department
