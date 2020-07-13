Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google for India 2020 Virtual Event Set for Today: Here's How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Google for India 2020 Virtual Event Set for Today: Here's How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Google for India 2020 virtual event will commence at 2pm IST, and it will be broadcast on YouTube.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 July 2020 07:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google for India 2020 Virtual Event Set for Today: Here's How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Google for India annual events will enter their sixth year in 2020

Highlights
  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai will make an address at the virtual event
  • Google executives will make announcements, provide updates
  • Here are the Google for India livestream details

Google is holding its sixth annual Google for India event today, and this time, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a virtual event. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will deliver an address at the event, while Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Law & Justice will also grace the occasion. The Mountain View, California headquartered company has also revealed some of its other executives that will be making announcements at the Google for India event. Read on for details about how to watch the livestream.

Google for India 2020 live stream details

The Google for India 2020 virtual event will commence at 2pm IST, and it will be broadcast on YouTube. You can catch the livestream right here. For the headlines that make their way out of the event, stay tuned to Gadgets 360, for the latest updates from the Google for India event.

 

Google for India 2020 virtual event agenda

While Google has not revealed an exact agenda for its virtual event, it says its “product and business leaders will share updates and announcements on [its] initiatives for Digital India.” As mentioned earlier, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will make an address, as well Google India Country Head and Vice President Sanjay Gupta, Google Vice President Payments and Next Billion Users Caesar Sengupta, as well as Google Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia Sapna Chadha.

The search giant has provided the following quote in its media invite:

“Join us as Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon'ble Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India, and many of our leaders share the vision and path ahead to solve for India's needs, and bring the benefits of the digital economy to all.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google India, Google for India, Google for India 2020, Sundar Pichai, Caesar Sengupta, Ravi Shankar Prasad
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ubisoft Announces Staff Departures After Misconduct Allegations

Related Stories

Google for India 2020 Virtual Event Set for Today: Here's How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 Comparison: Can Motorola Win?
  2. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  3. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  4. Google for India Virtual Event Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  6. Realme 6i India Launch Date May Be July 14
  7. PUBG Mobile Livik Map First Impressions: Monster Truck Madness
  8. Redmi Note 7 Starts Getting Android 10 Update in India
  9. Poco M2 Pro Review
  10. Airtel Says Platinum Customers Will Get Faster Speeds, Preferential Service
#Latest Stories
  1. Google for India 2020 Virtual Event Set for Today: Here's How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  2. Ubisoft Announces Staff Departures After Misconduct Allegations
  3. Government Asks Rajasthan High Court to Stymie Potential Challenge to Chinese App Ban
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Video Promo Leak Showcases It From All Sides Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi Note 8 Price in India Hiked Once Again
  6. Redmi Note 7 Android 10-Based MIUI Update Starts Rolling Out in India for Some Users
  7. Dunzo Discloses Data Breach That Exposed User Details
  8. PC Sales Climb as COVID-19 Pandemic Keeps Consumers at Home: IDC, Gartner
  9. Twitter Suspends a Slew of White Nationalist Accounts
  10. Realme 6i Launch in India Tipped to Be July 14 by Flipkart Listing: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com