Google is holding its sixth annual Google for India event today, and this time, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a virtual event. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will deliver an address at the event, while Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Law & Justice will also grace the occasion. The Mountain View, California headquartered company has also revealed some of its other executives that will be making announcements at the Google for India event. Read on for details about how to watch the livestream.

Google for India 2020 live stream details

The Google for India 2020 virtual event will commence at 2pm IST, and it will be broadcast on YouTube. You can catch the livestream right here. For the headlines that make their way out of the event, stay tuned to Gadgets 360, for the latest updates from the Google for India event.

Google for India 2020 virtual event agenda

While Google has not revealed an exact agenda for its virtual event, it says its “product and business leaders will share updates and announcements on [its] initiatives for Digital India.” As mentioned earlier, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will make an address, as well Google India Country Head and Vice President Sanjay Gupta, Google Vice President Payments and Next Billion Users Caesar Sengupta, as well as Google Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia Sapna Chadha.

The search giant has provided the following quote in its media invite: