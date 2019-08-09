Technology News
loading
  Google Flights Gets Price Guarantee for Limited Period, Other New Features

Google Flights Gets Price Guarantee for Limited Period, Other New Features

This new addition to Google Flights is only available for select itineraries in the US for now.

Updated: 9 August 2019 17:37 IST
Google Flights Gets Price Guarantee for Limited Period, Other New Features

Users will get guaranteed refunds for the price difference

Highlights
  • Google Flights receiving new nifty features
  • Google will guarantee the best prices on flight tickets
  • Only available for select itineraries in the U.S

Google Flights has received new features, aimed at ensuring users get the best prices on flight tickets as well as improving travel planning. To recall, the Google Trips app was shut down earlier this week, and the move to introduce new features to Flights does seem like fallout from the decision. For flight tickets, Google is looking to show insights of when flight tickets are high, low, or typical for your exact itinerary, and for some flights, provide a guarantee for the lowest price. Apart from this, users will also get recommendations for the best hotels, restaurants, and other places of interest at their destination.

According to Google's blog post, while booking a flight, the company wants to help the user always get the “right price”. Moreover, as a user, you will get insights on how the price has changed over the past few months, and you will be notified by Google when the predicted price may go up soon or won't get any lower.

Also, taking it a step further, for select flights booked between August 13 and September 2, users will get a “price guarantee” which would ensure that the price won't drop any further than the predicted price by Google. And even if it does, the company is going to refund the difference. Additionally, Google is going to monitor the price for you, and just in case the price drops anytime before departure, the company will send you an email letting you know once your flight takes off so that there's no work on your end.

Now just before you think that this new service is rolling out internationally, well according to Google, this new feature is only available for select itineraries originating in the US with domestic or international destinations for now. And there's no word on the rollout of this feature for other countries yet.

Moving on, as we mentioned above, it is not just the flights that Google wants you to get the best deal on. So, if you have booked a flight and received a confirmation on Gmail, then you will be able to see your upcoming trip details when you go to Google Travel. Over here, based on your destination, you will be assisted with recommendations for the next steps — such as searching for hotels, restaurants and things to do. While booking a hotel, users will get suggestions on the best neighbourhood, the best time to visit, the average price for the stay, and more useful information.

Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Flights, Travel, Refund, USA
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

Google Flights Gets Price Guarantee for Limited Period, Other New Features
