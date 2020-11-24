Technology News
  • Google Fit Wear OS Update to Start Rolling Out This Week With Improved Workout Tracking, Fresh Design

The Google Fit Wear OS update will let you switch on Touch Lock directly from your workout.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 24 November 2020 19:11 IST
With Google Fit, you can quickly check the metrics located on the top of your screen

Highlights
  • Google Fit on Wear OS is receiving an update this week
  • The app has a fresh design and a simpler user experience
  • Key metrics will be visible up front during workouts now

Google Fit on Wear OS is set to get new updates that include improved workout tracking and new metric customisation. Last week, Google announced some major changes to the Google Fit app on Android and iOS, as well as Wear OS. Now, the tech giant has detailed all the improvements and new features Google Fit will be receiving on Wear OS. The changes will start rolling out this week to the Google Fit app on Wear OS.

Announcing the updates, Google wrote on a support page that workout tracking for Wear OS will now be a “simpler user experience” on Google Fit, and that there is also a fresh new design to boot. Key metrics will be visible up front during workouts now, with two tiles dedicated to your performance. You can swipe right to access your media controls and settings in the middle of a workout. Google Fit will also let you get an alert for each kilometre/ mile crossed during a workout and also show your split time at a glance.

Workout performance metrics such as calories, steps, time, and heart points can be changed to track whatever is most important to you. You can check the metrics located on the top of your screen quickly. The Google Fit update also allows you to set a target distance, calorie count, steps, or heart points goals for each workout. You can get continuous updates on your progress for the same. The daily goal notifications for heart points and steps will also encourage you to celebrate meeting your goals.

The new Breathe Tile, another update Google had briefly touched upon last week, will provide easier access to guided breathing meditation. Once it's done, you can view a summary that will show you how your heart rate changed between the beginning of the workout and the end. You can also choose to see a recap of your breathing sessions for the week.

The Google Fit Wear OS update will let you switch on Touch Lock directly from your workout, to prevent accidental taps. You'll still be able to use your wearable's buttons to pause, resume, and switch screens with this on. Hold the power button to switch Touch Lock off. Your watch must be on the latest system version of Wear OS for this feature to be available.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

