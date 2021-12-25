Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Fit for iOS Can Now Measure Heart, Respiratory Rate Using Device Camera: Report

Google Fit for iOS Can Now Measure Heart, Respiratory Rate Using Device Camera: Report

Google Fit initially received heart, respiratory rate measurement features for Pixel smartphones in February.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 December 2021 13:40 IST
Google Fit for iOS Can Now Measure Heart, Respiratory Rate Using Device Camera: Report

Google Fit uses the smartphone's cameras to track heart, respiratory rate

Highlights
  • Google Fit takes 30 seconds to track user's heart vitals
  • Users have a choice to save their vitals in the app
  • Google Fit allows users to set reminders on taking vital measurements

Google Fit for iOS has reportedly gained the ability to track and measure heart and respiratory rate using an iPhone's camera. The fitness app can measure a user's heart rate when they apply light pressure on the rear camera lens. It can also work if the user's smartphone doesn't have an active internet connection. The front camera, on the other hand, tracks a user's breaths per minute (BPM). Google Fit's heart and respiratory rate tracking feature was first introduced for Google Pixel smartphones in February.

9to5Google reported that Google Fit on iOS is receiving heart and respiratory rate measurement features. Google tracks subtle movements in a user's body to measure their heartbeat and BPM.

Google Fit measures a user's heart rate when they place a finger on the rear camera sensor and apply light pressure. If a user is in a low light environment, the fitness tracking app can use the smartphone's flash to increase accuracy. Alternatively, users can place their hand and iPhone handset in front of a light source. Google measures the heartbeat by tracking "subtle changes in the colour of your fingers" to approximate blood flow. The heart rate algorithms also account for lighting, skin tone, age, and other such factors.

The heart-rate measurement takes approximately 30 seconds and previews a graph with beats per minute (BPM). Once the process is complete, the user has the choice to save the vitals to Google Fit.

Also with Google Fit for iOS, the selfie camera of an iPhone can track a user's respiratory rate by tracking their breaths per second. For this to work, users need to keep their phone steady and stable with their head and torso clearly visible in the app's display. Prompts on the screen guide the user to "hold still" for about half a minute. Subtle chest movements with computer vision tracking tiny physical movements measure the user's respiratory rate.

Alternatively, measurements on Google FIt can also be initiated by heading to the Browse tab and clicking on Vitals. Users also have the option to set reminders for measurements.

9to5Google mentioned that they were able to view the new heart and respiratory rate measurements on iPhone 7 and iPad Pro. The report also said that if users have recently downloaded Google Fit and it doesn't show the new cards, closing the app from the multitasking screen and reopening should make it work.

Google first introduced heart and respiratory rate measurement features for Google Fit in February. The features were initially released for Pixel smartphones, reaching other Android smartphones eventually.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Fit, iOS, Apple, iPhone, iPad
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Bus or Train? World's First 'Dual-Mode Vehicle' to Begin Operating in Japan

Related Stories

Google Fit for iOS Can Now Measure Heart, Respiratory Rate Using Device Camera: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 Series Tipped to Launch in India on January 4
  2. iPhone 13, iPad (2021), MacBook Air (M1) Get Discounts From Vijay Sales
  3. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5
  4. James Webb Space Telescope to Launch Today: When, How to Watch Live
  5. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 28
  6. The 10 Best Movies of 2021
  7. Minnal Murali Movie Review: Super Hero, Super Mediocre
  8. Nokia XR20 Review: A Premium Rugged Smartphone for Those Who Need It
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Permanently Ban Devices of Cheaters
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Fit for iOS Can Now Measure Heart, Respiratory Rate Using Device Camera: Report
  2. Ant Group’s Consumer Finance Unit to Boost Its Capital to $4.7 Billion, Introduce New Investors
  3. Apple's App Store Broke Competition Laws, Says Dutch Watchdog
  4. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Launch Date Set for January 5, Leaked Poster Shows; Triple Rear Cameras Teased
  5. James Webb Space Telescope to Launch Today: When, How to Watch Live
  6. Honor Magic V Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch on January 10, Will Feature Complex Hinge Technology
  7. Realme 9i Listed on AliExpress, Seen to Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5000mAh Battery
  8. Realme Year End Sale Brings Up to Rs. 4,000 Discount on Realme GT Series, Narzo Series, More
  9. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  10. Google Fined RUB 7.2 Billion by Russian Court for Failing to Delete Illegal Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com