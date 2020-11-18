Google Fit app for Android and iOS is getting a major revamp. You will now be able to see a summary of your health metrics on the homescreen along with your most recent workout. You can also check if you're meeting your daily and weekly goals for Heart Points and Steps, and track your heart rate, weight, and blood pressure. Google has also added shortcuts on Wear OS smartwatches in the Google Fit Workouts Tile that will take you to your most recent workouts. The updates will be rolling out in the next few days.

The updates on Google Fit and Wear OS, Google wrote in a blog post, are aimed at making tracking and understanding wellness information easier. In addition, Google Fit will also have more sleep information. You can track your nightly activity, view sleep stages, and set a goal for your bedtime schedule. This is currently only possible if you have a connected device like the Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch, Oura Ring or Withings sleep tracking mat, or if you use a sleep-tracking app such as Sleep As Android or Sleep Cycle, but Google said it would expand this feature and add more supported devices and apps.

A sharing feature has also been added to Google Fit. You can now share stats, routes, or photos from your Google Fit journal entries to social media or though messaging apps.

Shortcuts in the Google Fit Workouts Tile on Wear OS smartwatches, meanwhile, will let you view your most recent workouts. You will also be able to see all your health metrics in one view on your screen. You can set goals for workouts and choose to receive pace alerts to know if you're staying on track.

The weather experience on Wear OS by Google smartwatches is also getting an update. It has a ‘bolder' design and provides more forecast details, such as precipitation and weather alerts. The new Breathe Tile, meanwhile, will provide easier access to guided breathing sessions. It will also let you view a summary of your breathing session once you're done, including how your heart rate changed between the beginning and the end, and view a recap of your breathing sessions for the week.

