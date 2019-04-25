Technology News
  Google Fit Now Available for iOS, Brings 'Move Minutes' and 'Heart Points'

Google Fit Now Available for iOS, Brings 'Move Minutes' and 'Heart Points'

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 13:24 IST
Google Fit on iOS brings over its popular features from Android

Highlights

Google Fit brings features like Move Minutes and Heart Points

The app is available on the App Store for free download

It connects to Apple Health, and syncs with other apps as well

Google Fit is now available on the App Store, and can be downloaded by iOS users. This means that iPhone users can now use the app's unique features like Move Minutes and Heart Points. It will also sync with Apple Health to contribute to your Google Fit data, and your Apple Watch workouts will also count towards your fitness goals. This move will enable more iPhone users to even consider buying the Wear OS-running smartwatches as their data will now have a safe place to journal.

The Mountain View company says Google Fit will sync with Apple Health apps like Sleep Cycle, Nike Run Club, and Headspace to provide a holistic view of your health and show the Heart Points and Move Minutes you earn through other activities. For those unaware, Move Minutes encourage users to make slight changes to your daily routine, like walking up stairs instead of taking an elevator or taking a walk instead of having a cup of coffee.

Heart Points, on the other hand, are gathered based on activities that get your heart pumping harder than its normal routine. The idea behind these two parameters is to encourage users to reach AHA and WHO's recommended amount of weekly physical activity and gain the optmium health benefits.

With the app available on App Store, Google Fit now tracks workout sessions on Apple Watch and on any other Wear OS by Google smartwatches. There's also a journal feature that allows you to see the list of activities you did throughout the day, including your sleep data, the amount of yoga, walking, and breathing exercises you did.

The app is available for download on the App Store for free.

Comments

Further reading: Google Fit, App Store
