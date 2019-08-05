Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme in Update for Android, iOS

Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme in Update for Android, iOS

With the dark theme, Google Fit swaps out the bright background for a dark shade of grey.

By | Updated: 5 August 2019 18:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme in Update for Android, iOS

Google Fit has added the anticipated dark theme for both Android and iOS devices

Highlights
  • A dedicated "Sleep" chart is available on Google Fit
  • Users can go to "Main" tab to view step count and other stats
  • Map routes can be viewed on an Apple Watch

Google Fit now tracks users' sleep patterns from applications that share their data, thus, giving them a better sense of increasing or cutting their sleeping hours. Users can also add and edit their sleep history if companion apps aren't providing a complete picture of the downtime, Google said in a blog post on Friday.

"At Google Fit, we understand that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is more than just tracking what you do on the go. It's also about resting up and powering down. So today, we're bringing improved sleep insights and dark theme to our Google Fit app," Google Fit Product Manager Defne Gurel said in the post . As mentioned, the Google Fit app needs to be connected to a sleep app to show users their sleep patterns over time. Users will also be able to add, edit, and access sleep history through the journal.

As for the dark theme, Google Fit swaps out the bright background for a dark shade of grey, with the blue Move Minute and mint green Heart Point rings appropriately themed. Meanwhile, Sleep sports purple colour accents whereas the bottom bar retain its slight transparency, 9to5Google reports. In the blog post, Gurel adds, "Now you can enable dark theme to help you wind down at the right time and get a better night's sleep. Even better, dark theme can be gentler on the eyes and help save your battery life. All you need to do is turn on the feature in your settings."

Google Fit for iOS devices, which were launched in April, can now include a map of users' workout. The map routes feature is compatible with Wear OS by Google smartwatches, Apple Watch models, as well as other connected apps.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Fit, Google
Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App
Honor Smartphones
Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme in Update for Android, iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  4. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Pre-Bookings Start in India: All You Need to Know
  5. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  6. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Shares Its First Pictures of Earth
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart
  9. Poco F1 Price in India Slashed Again
  10. Hobbs and Shaw, The Lion King Rule the Worldwide Weekend Box Office
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Now Reads Out WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack Messages, Even Lets You Reply to Them
  2. Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme in Update for Android, iOS
  3. Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Sales to Be Similar to Predecessor: Counterpoint
  5. Huawei Mate 30 Pro May Come With New AirGlass, SuperSensing Camera Features; P300, P400, P500 Monikers Trademarked
  6. Reliance to Buy 87.6 Percent Stake in Google-Backed Shopping Tech Startup Fynd
  7. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Will Go on Sale in September: Report
  8. Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 With 144Hz Display, Up to 16GB RAM Launched
  9. YouTube Testing a New 'Up Next' Video Interface on Android
  10. Robert Downey Jr. Blames 'Assistant' for Mistakenly Tweeting From a Huawei Phone, Instead of a OnePlus 7 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.