Google Fit now tracks users' sleep patterns from applications that share their data, thus, giving them a better sense of increasing or cutting their sleeping hours. Users can also add and edit their sleep history if companion apps aren't providing a complete picture of the downtime, Google said in a blog post on Friday.

"At Google Fit, we understand that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is more than just tracking what you do on the go. It's also about resting up and powering down. So today, we're bringing improved sleep insights and dark theme to our Google Fit app," Google Fit Product Manager Defne Gurel said in the post . As mentioned, the Google Fit app needs to be connected to a sleep app to show users their sleep patterns over time. Users will also be able to add, edit, and access sleep history through the journal.

As for the dark theme, Google Fit swaps out the bright background for a dark shade of grey, with the blue Move Minute and mint green Heart Point rings appropriately themed. Meanwhile, Sleep sports purple colour accents whereas the bottom bar retain its slight transparency, 9to5Google reports. In the blog post, Gurel adds, "Now you can enable dark theme to help you wind down at the right time and get a better night's sleep. Even better, dark theme can be gentler on the eyes and help save your battery life. All you need to do is turn on the feature in your settings."

Google Fit for iOS devices, which were launched in April, can now include a map of users' workout. The map routes feature is compatible with Wear OS by Google smartwatches, Apple Watch models, as well as other connected apps.