Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Files Go App Gets Support for Odia Language

 
, 23 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Files Go App Gets Support for Odia Language

Google on Monday said that its Files Go app is now available in Odia language. Files Go is a storage manager that helps users free up space on their phones, find files faster, and share them offline with others. The app was launched with support for Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

"Smartphone users with data storage capacity of as low as 4GB often struggle to keep on top of the storage space on their phones and are constantly having to choose between what to keep or delete," Josh Woodword, Group Product Manager, Next Billion Users, Google, said in a statement. "Since its launch, an average user in India is saving 1GB of space and has shared many files with others without using data."

Launched in December in 2017, the app works on all phones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher. The app comes with an intelligent feature of automatically recognising unused apps, large files, duplicate files or low-resolution videos and memes detected using Google's latest mobile vision technology and offers users personalised suggestions about which files to delete. It was recently updated to deliver a faster search experience and to make it easier for users to delete duplicate files from their phones. It also prompts users to delete photos and videos that have been backed up to the Google Photos cloud-based media storage service.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Internet, Google, Files Go
Gmail Users Find Spam Emails in Their Sent Messages, Google Acknowledges Issue
LG V30 Gets AI Cam, March Android Security Patch, ThinQ Branding With Software Update
Best AC deals
Google Files Go App Gets Support for Odia Language
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 With 6-Inch 18:9 Display Launched in India
  2. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  3. Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Leaked Retail Box Reveals Specifications, Features
  4. OnePlus 6 Ceramic Back Panel Teased Officially
  5. Airtel Rs. 49 Recharge Offers 3GB Data With 1 Day Validity to Beat Jio
  6. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Review
  7. Amazon India to Double Down on Groceries, Foray Deeper Into Fresh Produce
  8. Moto G6 and E5 Launched, New WhatsApp Features, and More News This Week
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Vivo Y53i With 5-Inch qHD Display, 8MP Rear Camera Reportedly Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.