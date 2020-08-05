Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Files by Google App Gets Safe Folder Feature, a PIN Protected Place to Keep Private Data

Files by Google App Gets Safe Folder Feature, a PIN-Protected Place to Keep Private Data

Safe Folder in Files by Google can only be accessed by a 4-digit PIN code.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 August 2020 13:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Files by Google App Gets Safe Folder Feature, a PIN-Protected Place to Keep Private Data

Photo Credit: Google

Safe Folder will be securely locked as soon as the app goes into the background

Highlights
  • Safe Folder in Google Files will allow users to keep private files locked
  • It can only be accessed by a 4-digit PIN Code
  • Safe Folder will start rolling out in beta for Files by Google

Google has launched Safe Folder for its Files by Google application, a new feature that will allow users to keep private files locked in a separate, password-locked folder in the app. Users can move any document, file, or media file into the secure location in the app that can only be accessed by a 4-digit PIN code. Safe Folder will start rolling out in beta for Files by Google, and will soon be made available to more people in the coming weeks.

The Safe Folder protects your images, videos, audio files and important documents from being accessed by others, Google said. The new Files by Google feature will be securely locked as soon as you step away from the app, ensuring that the content you store there cannot be accessed when the app is in the background. You will be asked for the PIN every time you open the folder.

Google on Wednesday announced the new Safe Folder feature in a blog post, where it mentioned how sharing devices with spouses, siblings, or children is often a cultural experience, especially for women. While this can be beneficial, it comes with the risk that others may have access to your personal files, said Google in the blog post. The Safe Folder in Google Files will keep personal content safer. This feature will also be beneficial to those who don't use shared devices but want a secure place to store important files.

The Safe Folder feature appears under ‘Collection' section of the Browse tab, and you can easily move files out of the folder. We weren't able to spot the feature in the Files by Google app listed on the Play Store (v1.0.322488829). We weren't able to see it in a later version, v1.0.323588688, that's available via APK Mirror. If you're impatient to try the new feature, you could try downloading it from one of the above sources – let us know in the comments section below if you can see it. However, as we mentioned, Google says the feature will be rolling out to all users in the coming weeks, so if you don't see it right now, you may just have to wait.

As per a report by Android Police, the files disappear from the gallery or other file browsers once transferred to Safe Folder. This could be a problem as if you clear app data or uninstall the Files app, you'll lose access to the files as they won't be reachable anywhere else. It is thus advised to move the files from the Safe Folder location before deleting the app.

According to Google, building privacy features that make sense for different needs is one of their top priorities. The Files by Google app was launched in 2017 for Android Go edition users as the Files Go app to help people free up space, share files and manage content. It was rebranded to Files by Google in 2018. Google says that since its launch, the Files by Google app has deleted over 1 trillion files of digital clutter, saved over 400 petabytes of space on people's phones, and freed about 12GB of space every second.

 

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Safe Folder, Files, Files by Google
Ex-Google Exec Sent to Prison for Stealing Self-Driving Car Secrets
TikTok Deal: Trump's Demand for US Cut Is Unprecedented

Related Stories

Files by Google App Gets Safe Folder Feature, a PIN-Protected Place to Keep Private Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Start Tonight With These Deals and Offers
  2. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  3. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  4. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  7. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  8. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 OxygenOS Update Brings OnePlus Buds Support
  9. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  10. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Files by Google App Gets Safe Folder Feature, a PIN-Protected Place to Keep Private Data
  2. Oppo Kash Wants Root Access on Android, Giving It Total Control Over Your Phone: Security Researcher
  3. Ex-Google Exec Sent to Prison for Stealing Self-Driving Car Secrets
  4. Disney to Launch New Star-Branded Streaming Service in 2021
  5. Microsoft xCloud for Android Game Streaming Service Launches September 15 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  6. Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red Colour Option Launched, to Go on Sale During Flipkart Big Saving Days
  7. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India, First Sale on August 7
  8. Google Launches Nearby Share as Its Version of Apple’s Airdrop, Rolling out to Select Phones Now
  9. Amazon Starts Preparations to Launch in Sweden
  10. FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer Reveals ‘Rewind’, Details Several Other Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com