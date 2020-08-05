Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Assistant Getting ‘Family Bell’ Alarms, Enhanced Broadcast Feature

Google Assistant Getting ‘Family Bell’ Alarms, Enhanced Broadcast Feature

Google Family Bell can be programmed through Assistant on any compatible phone.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 August 2020 16:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Assistant Getting ‘Family Bell’ Alarms, Enhanced Broadcast Feature

Google Family Bell includes suggested bells for activities like recess, nap time and math time

Highlights
  • Google Family Bell allows you to customise alarms for activities
  • It can be used through smart speakers or smart displays
  • Google Home or Assistant can be used to set alarms

Google Assistant is getting a host of new and useful feature that aims to make the life of students and their family easier amidst these uncertain times. These new features include Google Family Bell that is a new alarm-like feature to help families manage school from home. Bell reminders can announce when it's time for activities such as online classes, breaks, reading time, bedtime, and more. This can be set up on any mobile device with Google Assistant or the Google Home app. With schools being shifted to laptop and phone screens, it is getting harder to keep track of various activities. Family Bell aims to smoothen this process, enabling families to stay on top of their schedules. Starting yesterday, August 5, Family Bell is being rolled out in India, Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US.

Family Bell by Google can be programmed through the Google Assistant app on the phone. With this feature, you can customise alerts that will act as reminders to someone in the household to do a certain activity. The app suggests bells for activities such as recess, nap time, and math time. The bells can be created and managed on Assistant-enabled Android and iOS phones to play on either smart speakers or smart displays. Users can choose which days the alarm should ring, and which smart device it should chime from.

An already existing feature on Google Assistant is the ability to broadcast and reply to messages around the house. Google is also set to enhance this feature by allowing you to broadcast to a specific room or device, making communication easier. For example, if you're in the dining room, you can broadcast to your daughter's room, reminding her that dinner is ready.

There will also be an Animal of the Day feature that will provide facts about different animals every day, provide the sound the animal makes, and throw up challenges for drawing the animal. You can also set up a feature to show certain visuals on smart displays when you say something, if you wish to set up a school-like atmosphere.
“The balancing act of working, parenting and schooling at home continues, and as it does, we hope these new tools will help keep your family on track in your new routine,” said Google in a statement while announcing the feature in a blog post. Family Bell is currently available only in English. All you need to set it up is a speaker or smart display, and a mobile device with Google Assistant or the Google Home app.

Gadgets 360 couldn't spot Family Bell on Google Home and Assistant yet.
To check if it's available for you, and to set up a alarm, follow these steps: open Google Home app on your Android phone/tablet. Tap on your profile picture on the top right corner and click on Assistant settings > Family Bell. Tap on Add a Bell and enter the announcement details. Finally, click on Create new bell. You'll get a notification on your mobile device when a bell is announced. You can read further instructions on setting up Family Bell on Google's support website.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Family Bell, Google Assistant, Google, Google Home
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Geekbench; 5,000mAh Battery Also Tipped
Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 4K HDR Support on Android TV, Apple TV
Google Assistant Getting ‘Family Bell’ Alarms, Enhanced Broadcast Feature
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India
  2. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  3. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  4. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Start Tonight With These Deals and Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  9. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  10. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launching Today at Galaxy Unpacked 2020: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Tencent Said to Seek Consolidation of China's Twitch-Like Services Douyu, Huya
  3. Google Play Music Will Stop Working in India in October: What You Need to Know
  4. Zoom Adds New Filters, Reactions, Noise Cancellation in Latest Update
  5. Government Said to Widen Chinese App Ban to Include More From Xiaomi, Baidu
  6. OnePlus Nord to Go on Sale in India at Midnight Tonight: Price, Specifications
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 4K HDR Support on Android TV, Apple TV
  8. Google Assistant Getting ‘Family Bell’ Alarms, Enhanced Broadcast Feature
  9. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Geekbench; 5,000mAh Battery Also Tipped
  10. AMD 3015e, 3020e Processors With Radeon Vega 3 Graphics Launched for Entry-Level Laptops
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com