Google Surpasses Facebook in Downloads for First Time in 5 Years in Q4 2019: Sensor Tower

When it comes to overall downloads for the year, however, Google still trails behind Facebook.

By | Updated: 16 January 2020 20:11 IST
WhatsApp led the worldwide app download charts in Q4 2019, as per the Sensor Tower report

Highlights
  • Google alone clocked approximately 850 million downloads last quarter
  • TikTok was the second most downloaded app in Q4 2019 behind WhatsApp
  • Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram round up the top five spots

US-based search engine giant Google has, for the first time in five years, unseated Facebook as the top publisher of mobile apps in Q4 2019.

In the last quarter of 2019, Google amassed close to 850 million downloads compared to Facebook‘s nearly 800 million, analytics firm Sensor Tower revealed recently.

When it comes to overall downloads for the year, however, Google still trails behind Facebook.

While Google raked in nearly 2.3 billion downloads, Facebook gained almost 3 billion downloads over the past 12 months.

Facebook owns four out of the top five most downloaded apps worldwide, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, that does not come as a surprise.

sensor tower body Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Mobile was the most downloaded game last quarter, followed by Sand Balls
Photo Credit: Sensor Tower

 

ByteDance-owned video sharing app TikTok was the world's second-most downloaded app in 2019.

The figures show that TikTok downloads reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, with nearly 220 million installs, which represented a 24 per cent increase over Q3 2019.

Sensor Tower also reports that TikTok's revenue grew by a massive 540 per cent year-on-year in Q4 2019.

Additionally, Disney+ was downloaded more than 30 million times in Q4 2019 in the US, which is more than double of its next nearest competitor, TikTok.

In terms of revenue, Disney+ grossed more than $50 million in its first 30 days, beating out other subscription video on demand (SVOD) rivals, like HBO NOW and Showtime.

