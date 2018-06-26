Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Google Earth Now Lets You Measure Distances, Feature Comes to Chrome and Android

26 June 2018
Highlights

  • Measure Tool in Google Earth can measure both distance and area
  • You can use it to find the perimeter and area of a places
  • It is available on Chrome and Android and iOS is "coming soon"

Google is making it easier for users to measure distance and area between any two places on Earth. The search giant on Monday unveiled a new tool for Google Earth that will enable users to measure the distance between any two points on the planet. The new feature can also let users measure areas, such as a park near your house. Google claims that the new feature called Measure Tool has been "one of the most requested" among users. Notably, the feature is available on Chrome and Android, but will be added to iOS soon.

The Google Earth software was once the only practical option to see all of Google's satellite and 3D imagery. However, Google Maps soon took over as it offers almost all of the mapping features that casual users need, but Google still appears interested in the development of Google Earth. Similar to most cases, the launch of this new feature is a reminder of how much overlap there usually is between Google products. Last week, Google had launched its Measure app for ARCore-enabled smartphones. The latest update to Google Earth is almost similar but on a different scale. While the Measure app is designed to let users leverage augmented reality (AR) technology to measure objects in the real world, Google Earth now lets you measure the distance and area of anything on the map.

The distance measurement part is not an entirely new feature as Google Maps already comes with a virtual ruler that also lets you measure the distance between two points. The difference, however, is the ability to measure the length, width, and area of whatever you choose. It enables you to select the borders of the area you want to look at. So can now learn the measurements of irregularly-shaped parks, buildings, and even states and countries.

The addition of this feature for measuring area appears to be useful, especially for students, scientists, educators, and travellers. Gopal Shah, Product Manager, Google Earth, says in a blog post, "If you're a teacher, use the map to create math problems - and challenge your students to find out which is bigger - Colorado or Utah? (without Googling it!)"

