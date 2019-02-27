Technology News
  Google Duo Now Available on the Web, Allows Both Voice and Video Calls

Google Duo Now Available on the Web, Allows Both Voice and Video Calls

27 February 2019
Google Duo for Web supports both voice and video calls

Highlights

  • Google Duo for Web works on Chrome, Firefox, and Safari
  • The video chat service doesn’t support Microsoft Edge
  • Google Duo was only available via Android and iOS apps until now

Google Duo, the video chat service from Google, is now available to the Web users. Earlier limited to just Android and iOS apps, the service is finally reaching Web-based users, expanding the availability of the service to a whole new set of consumers. Originally introduced back in 2016 at the Google I/O conference with Google Allo as a part of Google's revamped messaging strategy, the Duo is still going strong, whereas its sister app Allo is all set to end operations next month.

To use Google Duo on the Web, all you have to do is head over to duo.google.com. After opening the link, the existing and active users are shown a list of their contacts and a search/ input box, where they can search a contact to ping or directly dial a contact's number. The new Duo users will have to verify their number to continue using Google Duo.

Google Duo's Web version supports both voice and video calls. You can also answer Duo calls on the Web version. Interestingly, Google Duo currently only works on Google Chrome, Safari, and Firefox browsers and doesn't support Microsoft Edge. If you open Google Duo Web version on Edge, you will be greeted with “Duo for web doesn't work on this browser.”

The Google Duo for Web was first spotted by Android Police.

In related news, OnePlus had recently announced that it is deeply integrating the Duo on several of its smartphone, including the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The integration has already rolled out to the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 smartphones, whereas other OnePlus phones will be getting the same via a software update over the coming weeks.

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Google Duo, Duo, Google Duo for Web
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Receives Its First Software Update
Samsung Galaxy S10
