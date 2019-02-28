Google Duo, the video chat service from Google, is now available to the Web users. Earlier limited to just Android and iOS apps, the service is finally reaching Web-based users, expanding the availability of the service to a whole new set of consumers. Originally introduced back in 2016 at the Google I/O conference with Google Allo as a part of Google's revamped messaging strategy, the Duo is still going strong, whereas its sister app Allo is all set to end operations next month. As per the Google Play Store listing, Google Duo Android app currently has over 1 billion downloads.

How to make video and voice calls through Google Duo for Web

To use Google Duo on the Web, all you have to do is head over to duo.google.com. After opening the link, the existing and active users are shown a list of their contacts and a search/ input box, where they can search a contact to ping or directly dial a contact's number. The new Duo users will have to verify their number to continue using Google Duo.

Google Duo's Web version supports both voice and video calls. You can also answer Duo calls on the Web version. Interestingly, Google Duo currently only works on Google Chrome, Safari, and Firefox browsers and doesn't support Microsoft Edge. If you open Google Duo Web version on Edge, you will be greeted with “Duo for web doesn't work on this browser.”

The Google Duo for Web was first spotted by Android Police.

In related news, OnePlus had recently announced that it is deeply integrating the Duo on several of its smartphone, including the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The integration has already rolled out to the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 smartphones, whereas other OnePlus phones will be getting the same via a software update over the coming weeks.