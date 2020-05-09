Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Duo Adding Group Calls Support in Web Version; New Family Mode and Mother’s Day Effect Announced

Google Duo Adding Group Calls Support in Web Version; New Family Mode and Mother’s Day Effect Announced

Google Duo on Web will enable users to start a group video call with anyone with a Google account.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 May 2020 14:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Duo Adding Group Calls Support in Web Version; New Family Mode and Mother’s Day Effect Announced

Google Duo is getting a new Mother’s Day effect in the app

Highlights
  • Google says Web group calls will preview on Chrome first
  • The new Family Mode allows users to doodle on video calls
  • Mother’s Day effect transforms you into a flower pot

Google has confirmed that it will introduce the ability to make group calls via Google Duo on the Web, starting as a preview on Chrome, in the coming weeks. To reduce its reliability on contact numbers, Web version will allow users to start a call with anyone who has a Google account. The video calling app has also got a new Family mode that lets you doodle during video calls and try out fun effects and masks. The tech giant, in addition to bringing masks and effects to Family Mode, is also bringing a new Mother's Day effect for everyone in a one-on-one video call on Android and iOS.

Starting with Google Duo on Web, Google says that it will soon allow Duo for Web users to make group calls. The new feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Its preview will first be available on Chrome, and broader rollout should commence eventually. The new Duo on Web group calls feature will enable users to start a video call with anyone with a Google account by sharing unique link with them. This new feature comes just a week after Google was reported to be working on allowing people to contact other users by using just their email address – reducing its reliance on phone numbers to make calls. The tech giant hasn't mentioned an exact rollout timeline for this feature. To recall, right now, you can make one-on-one calls using Google Duo on the Web.

How to Make Google Duo Group Call on Android, iPhone, iPad

As mentioned, a new Family mode has been added to Google Duo that allows users to get on calls with family members and use unique features while on video call. To start this feature, head to the menu icon and then tap Family to get started. It brings the ability to doodle on video calls for everyone to see, and there are new masks and effects that have been added. This includes a new astronaut mask and a cat mask, alongside the other existing in-app ones that have been available for a while. In the Family mode, the mute and hang-up buttons are hidden when you play together. Google says that this new family mode is available when signed into Duo with your Google account. However, we weren't able to see this feature inside the app at the time of writing. Google may be conducting a staged rollout, and it could take a while before all users are able to see it.

Lastly, Google has also added a new Mother's Day effect inside the Duo app wherein it lets you transform into a flower bouquet for your mom when wishing her tomorrow. This new effect sits alongside a host of other effects already available in-app. Unlike Family mode, Gadgets 360 was able to spot this new effect on Google Duo. Ensure that you are on the latest version of the app if you aren't able to see this new effect yet.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Duo, Google Duo on Web, Group calls, Family Mode, Mothers Day
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Web Stories
Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
gaming Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?

Related Stories

Google Duo Adding Group Calls Support in Web Version; New Family Mode and Mother’s Day Effect Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  3. Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
  5. Flipkart Is Teasing the Impending Arrival of iPhone SE (2020) in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to Go on Sale in India Starting May 10
  8. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  9. MIUI 12 Global Launch Expected on May 19
  10. Popular Google Doodle Games Brings the Classic Pac-Man Game
#Latest Stories
  1. India Tops Zoom Downloads in April Despite Government Warning
  2. Google Duo Adding Group Calls Support in Web Version; New Family Mode and Mother’s Day Effect Announced
  3. iPhone SE (2020) Teased to Release in India Soon, Flipkart Opens Registrations
  4. Apple to Reopen Some Stores in the US Next Week
  5. Google, Facebook Extend Work-From-Home Plans
  6. US Rule May Allow Huawei and US Firms to Work Together on 5G Standards
  7. Saudi, US Firms Eye Stakes in Reliance Jio: Report
  8. Mi 10 vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Google Authenticator for Android Updated, Now Allows Transfer of 2FA Codes Between Devices
  10. Tesla Aims to Restart Fremont Plant as Soon as Friday: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com