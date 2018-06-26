Google has updated its video calling app Duo for Android users, and the update is rolling out in Google Play. This update also sees the support for Jelly Bean being dropped, and the oldest supported version for the app is now Android KitKat. A teardown of the Google Duo update also tips that official tablet support is in the works, and will be announced soon. The update may be rolled out in batches, and it may be a while before you can update Google Duo to version 36 via Google Play.

Most of the changes on the latest Google Duo v36 update are server-side, but the most notable is that support for Android Jelly Bean has ended. This means users with smartphones running on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean to Android 4.3 Jelly Bean will no longer get support. This doesn't mean that they will not be able to use Duo or download it from Google Play, but just that no future updates will be provided to these users. The oldest supported version for the Duo app has now been updated to Android 4.4 KitKat.

Android Police also did a teardown of the latest update and it seems that Google is preparing to bring multi-device app support for Duo. The teardown reveals that Google is almost ready with its tablet support feature, and it should roll out real soon. Hints of tablet support have been noticed in the updated message on the Google sign-in dialogue box, promo text, and even internal code.

The teardown also reveals that the update brings Tez promotion inside the app. The report states that if you happen to live in an area where Tez is in use, Duo will set up a promotion to give a special offer to you for getting new people to join. If you can't wait for the OTA update, you can download Google Duo v36 via APK Mirror.