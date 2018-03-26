Google is pulling the latest update to its Duo app after users reported low volume levels during calls. It has paused the rollout of version 30 of the Google Duo app and is rolling back to version 29.2 for users who are affected by the issue. This essentially means that Duo app users who have been experiencing low volume levels in calls after updating to the latest version can update the app again to resolve the issue.

Justin Uberti, Creator/ Lead Engineer of Google Duo revealed the bug in a tweet. He said, "We've paused the rollout of v30 for now, and are in the process of rolling affected Android users back to v29.2." He also noted that the version 29.2 update "should be available to everyone by Sunday evening (Pacific Time)." In a tweet on Monday, Uberti confirmed the start of the rollout. Notably, the version 30 rollout is expected to start later this week. To note, the Google Duo latest update is now available and rolling out to everyone. The Duo v29.2 APK is also available.

To recall, Google has been adding several new features to the Duo app. Earlier this month, it announced a new video voicemail support feature that lets you reach out to your contacts even when they are not available. Interestingly, in January this year, the Google Duo app was found to be working on Android smartphones even when the app is uninstalled.