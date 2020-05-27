Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report

Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report

Mobile users of Google Duo are still required to provide phone number for verification.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 27 May 2020 14:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report

Google Duo will reportedly allow up to 32 participants on the platform soon

Highlights
  • Duo is allowing users to connect via email address
  • This feature is available for both Android and iOS devices
  • Mobile users still need phone numbers to sign up on Duo

Google Duo is now letting users sign up without having to give their phone number. According to a report, this option is only available if you're using the Android version of the app on tablets — other users still need to use their phone number to create their account. Google has also rolled out a new feature on Duo that lets users connect via email address, but as mentioned above, you still use your number to create the account. The feature is active in India and is available for both Android and iOS devices.

According to a report by Android Police, Android tablet users planning to download Google Duo app on the device can now sign up with just their email address and are not obligated to provide their phone number for verification.

However, the Duo app still requests access to the contact list, camera, and microphone to function properly on the tablet. This isn't the same case for mobile users of Duo. New users will be required to provide mobile numbers for verification, as per the report.

The sign up option with the email address will particularly be useful for tablet users, given Duo's new update that lets users connect via email address. To activate this feature, users can head to Settings > Account > select Reachable with Email Address. The feature was rolled out Duo version 87 and it is available to both Android and iOS users in India. With this feature, users can "contact" (Duo call) other users via their email address—if the feature is activated by the user.

Earlier this month, it had been reported that the Google Duo is working on a new feature that will allow up to 32 participants to join a group call. Currently, the platform allows up to 12 participants during a group video call that was increased from eight participants back in March owning to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Duo, Duo, Google, Video Call, Coronavirus
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart With Cashback Offers, No-Cost EMI Options
SonyLIV 2.0 Update Starts Rolling Out With a New Interface, Logo

Related Stories

Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  2. OnePlus Wants to Make a Comeback in Affordable Smartphone Market: CEO
  3. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  4. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  5. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing
  6. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  7. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched
  8. Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR LED TVs Launched in India
  9. Moto G Fast With Triple Cameras and 2-Day Battery Life Leaked: Report
  10. Redmi Smart TV X Series Debuts With 4K UHD Support, Dolby Audio
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Urges Users to Update App Before May 30 for Security Enhancements, GCM Encryption
  2. SonyLIV 2.0 Update Starts Rolling Out With a New Interface, Logo
  3. Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report
  4. Vivo Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart With Cashback Offers, No-Cost EMI Options
  5. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3i 2-in-1 Windows 10 Tablets With LTE Support Launched
  6. Collision of Galaxies May Have Spurred Our Solar System's Formation
  7. BevQ: Kerala's New Liquor App Reportedly Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Apple to Reopen About 100 US Stores, Most With Curbside Pickup
  9. Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Stick, a New Android-Based Streaming Device: Report
  10. macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update Debuts With Battery Health Management Feature for MacBooks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com