Google Duo is now letting users sign up without having to give their phone number. According to a report, this option is only available if you're using the Android version of the app on tablets — other users still need to use their phone number to create their account. Google has also rolled out a new feature on Duo that lets users connect via email address, but as mentioned above, you still use your number to create the account. The feature is active in India and is available for both Android and iOS devices.

According to a report by Android Police, Android tablet users planning to download Google Duo app on the device can now sign up with just their email address and are not obligated to provide their phone number for verification.

However, the Duo app still requests access to the contact list, camera, and microphone to function properly on the tablet. This isn't the same case for mobile users of Duo. New users will be required to provide mobile numbers for verification, as per the report.

The sign up option with the email address will particularly be useful for tablet users, given Duo's new update that lets users connect via email address. To activate this feature, users can head to Settings > Account > select Reachable with Email Address. The feature was rolled out Duo version 87 and it is available to both Android and iOS users in India. With this feature, users can "contact" (Duo call) other users via their email address—if the feature is activated by the user.

Earlier this month, it had been reported that the Google Duo is working on a new feature that will allow up to 32 participants to join a group call. Currently, the platform allows up to 12 participants during a group video call that was increased from eight participants back in March owning to the coronavirus pandemic.