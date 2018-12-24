NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Duo Passes 1-Billion Downloads Mark on Google Play

, 24 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Duo Passes 1-Billion Downloads Mark on Google Play

Google's video chat app Duo has now been downloaded more than 1 billion times on Google Play.

The company launched Duo in 2016 along with instant messaging app Allo with much fanfare.

"Duo hit 500 million downloads just six months ago, so another 500 million in that time span is pretty impressive," tech website Android Police reported late on Saturday.

In 2018, the company has launched Duo support for iPad, Android Tablet, Chromebook, and Smart Displays.

Earlier, the company has also said that its messaging app Allo will not work after March 2019 as the company focuses on improving its Android messaging and video calling app Duo.

Allo - Google's messaging rival to WhatsApp and Apple iMessage - is an instant messaging mobile app for the Android and iOS mobile Operating Systems (OS), with a web client available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera browsers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Play, Google Duo
NASA's New Horizons Hurtles Toward Historic New Year's Flyby of Ultima Thule
Facebook Portal Camera: Privacy and Other Matters With Facebook's Latest Gadget
Pricee
Google Duo Passes 1-Billion Downloads Mark on Google Play
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Play Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Bose QC35 II
  3. Vivo Y93 With 19:9 Display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
  4. Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Nova 3, Other Huawei Phones on Discount in Amazon Sale
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2
  6. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  7. The Best Budget Phones of 2018
  8. BSNL's New Rs. 319 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
  9. Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Panasonic, Samsung, Vu & Other LED TVs
  10. TVs, Cameras, Consoles, Power Banks Could Get Cheaper After GST Rate Cut
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.