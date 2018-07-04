Google Duo, Google's ultimate one-to-one video calling app, has added multi-device support and a dedicated interface for tablets. Rolling out as a server-side update, the new experiences are initially available for select users, though it is expected to debut for the masses gradually over time. An APK teardown of the Google Duo app previously hinted at the availability of multi-device app support and tablet feature support. The latest set of changes comes a long time after the APK teardown of the Google Allo app was spotted with a multi-device support. Interestingly, Allo and Duo both were showcased at I/O 2016 as Google's answers to Apple's FaceTime, Facebook's Messenger, and Microsoft's Skype apps.

As spotted by XDA Developers, Google Duo has started offering multi-device support that is designed to receive voice and video calls on more than one device. The new support is vital for the users who want to stay connected with their contacts even while moving from a personal device to a work device. It is, however, annoying for some users as it will ring all your devices simultaneously on the receipt of a call. Moreover, Google may leverage the new development to bring support for video calls on Google Assistant-enabled smart display panels in the coming future.

You need to connect your Google account with the Duo app to enable multi-device support. This means it doesn't work when you're using the app only with your phone number. Also, there is an option to sign out of the app from one device.

In addition to multi-device support, the Duo app has been spotted with tablet support that offers a special interface for tablets. The tablet-centric interface shows the video window almost on the entire screen - with the right side featuring the video call and voice call tabs and the unified contacts search bar.

Google hasn't released an updated Duo version on the Play store as the new features are available through a server-side update. Nevertheless, you're recommended to download the latest version to make way for the latest experience. There isn't any word on the arrival of the new update for iOS devices.