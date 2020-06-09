Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Duo Mobile App Gets Invite Links Feature for Group Video Calls

Google Duo Mobile App Gets Invite Links Feature for Group Video Calls

Google Duo’s invite links can be generated once a group is created. They can also be shared during a group video call.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 June 2020 15:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Duo Mobile App Gets Invite Links Feature for Group Video Calls

Google Duo is a free video call app

Highlights
  • Google Duo has got invite link feature
  • Group calls can add participants by sharing invite links
  • This only works with Android and iOS version of Google Duo

Google Duo has finally got the Zoom-like invite link feature that was teased last month. This allows Google Duo users to invite other participants for a group video call by simply sending them a link, as seen in Zoom and Google Meet. This feature was implemented through a server-side update and currently only works on the mobile app and not the Web client. The invite link feature not only makes it easier to add people to a group video call but also makes the mobile-friendly app more competitive at a time when dependency on video calling is at its peak.

The invite link feature was first announced by Google as part of a larger update early in May. Now, the feature has been implemented in the mobile app and might eventually make its way to the Web client as well. This is Google's way of making group video calls easier by simply sharing a link with others.

The feature was first spotted by Android Police and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

To get the link, you can create a group in the Google Duo app and the link will show up right there. This link can then be shared with people you want to invite for the call. Additionally, if a group has already been created, you can get the link by tapping on the ‘Share' icon on the top. And, if a call in underway, tapping the three dot menu icon will show a ‘Share' option as well.

The invite link feature currently only works on Android and iOS, however, as per a report by 9to5Google, Chromebook users will also be able to use the link to launch Duo and join the call if the Android app is available.

Last month, Google stated that it will increase the number of participants to 32 for Duo group video calls from the current maximum limit of 12. It also stated that group video calls will be coming to the Web version as well.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Duo, Google Meet, Zoom
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Redmi AX5 Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support Launched

Related Stories

Google Duo Mobile App Gets Invite Links Feature for Group Video Calls
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  2. HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G Support Launched in India
  3. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  4. TCL P715 4K Android TV Launched in India
  5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Is Now a Netflix Movie
  6. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. BSNL Extends 200Mbps 1500GB FTTH Plan to More Cities
  8. OnePlus Teases Pricing for Upcoming TV Series Ahead of July 2 Launch
  9. Daniel Radcliffe Responds to JK Rowling’s Anti-Transgender Tweets
  10. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Duo Mobile App Gets Invite Links Feature for Group Video Calls
  2. Xiaomi Redmi AX5 Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support Launched
  3. Earth-Like Exoplanet Found Orbiting a Sun-Like Star a Little Over 3,000 Light Years Away: Study
  4. HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G LTE, 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  5. Huawei P Smart S With 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup, Kirin 710F SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Start Receiving Android 10-Based Funtouch OS 10 Update in India
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale on June 16 via Amazon, Xiaomi Site: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 With 30-Day Battery Life, IPX7 Rating Launched in India
  9. Mi Band 5 Teased to Support Magnetic Charging, Carry Bigger Display and NFC Support
  10. Chinese Telecom Firms Urge FCC Not to Revoke Ability to Operate in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com