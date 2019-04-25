Google has started rolling out group video calling feature in Duo. The feature is rolling out in select regions for now, and the group video call can be done with up to four people only. The Google Duo group video calling feature is available only on Android, and iOS users will have to wait a little while longer. The tech giant is also said to be working on a low-light mode for Duo, but that hasn't arrived for stable users yet.

Google Duo head Justin Uberti has tweeted that the group video calling feature is rolling out for users in select regions. Google Indonesia has tweeted that the feature is rolling out in its region, but we aren't able to see the feature yet. Google should expand its availability in a phased manner. Uberti hasn't explicitly detailed the regions in which the feature is available.

Di bulan Ramadan nanti mau video call lancar rame - rame sama teman dan keluarga?



???????? Good news!! #GoogleDUO sekarang bisa group call sampai dengan 4 orang loh. Yuk, cobain langsung Google DUO di Android kamu! pic.twitter.com/Yo7nQg6FdX — Google Indonesia (@Google_IDN) April 24, 2019

To check if you've received group calling, update to the latest version of the Google Duo Android app, and open it. There should be a ‘Create Group' button right underneath the search bar. Clicking on the option, you'll then have to select three people you'd want to make a group video call to. Duo will then call the three selected contacts simultaneously. The app will then show you the recipients as and when they pick up the phone. For now, group video calling is limited to four people only.

As mentioned, Google is also testing a new low light mode that essentially tweaks the users' video so others can see them better during night-time conversations. There's no word on when this feature will roll out to other users.