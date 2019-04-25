Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Duo Group Video Calling Feature Rollout Begins: How to Use It

Google Duo Group Video Calling Feature Rollout Begins: How to Use It

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Duo Group Video Calling Feature Rollout Begins: How to Use It

Google Duo group video calling

Highlights

Google Duo gets group video calling on Android

Group video calling can be done with up to four people

This feature is rolling out to users in select regions for now

Google has started rolling out group video calling feature in Duo. The feature is rolling out in select regions for now, and the group video call can be done with up to four people only. The Google Duo group video calling feature is available only on Android, and iOS users will have to wait a little while longer. The tech giant is also said to be working on a low-light mode for Duo, but that hasn't arrived for stable users yet.

Google Duo head Justin Uberti has tweeted that the group video calling feature is rolling out for users in select regions. Google Indonesia has tweeted that the feature is rolling out in its region, but we aren't able to see the feature yet. Google should expand its availability in a phased manner. Uberti hasn't explicitly detailed the regions in which the feature is available.

To check if you've received group calling, update to the latest version of the Google Duo Android app, and open it. There should be a ‘Create Group' button right underneath the search bar. Clicking on the option, you'll then have to select three people you'd want to make a group video call to. Duo will then call the three selected contacts simultaneously. The app will then show you the recipients as and when they pick up the phone. For now, group video calling is limited to four people only.

As mentioned, Google is also testing a new low light mode that essentially tweaks the users' video so others can see them better during night-time conversations. There's no word on when this feature will roll out to other users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Duo, Google Duo Group Video Calls, Google
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Oppo A9 With 4,020mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Huawei P30 Pro Starts Receiving Software Update With Camera Enhancements and More in India
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Google Duo Group Video Calling Feature Rollout Begins: How to Use It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. Honor Loses Smartphone Prototype, Offers Rs. 4 Lakh for Its Safe Return
  3. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  4. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 4 With Smartphone and Other Discounts
  5. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  6. Vivo Y17 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official in India
  7. Redmi 7 First Impressions
  8. MSI Refreshes Its Gaming Laptops With Intel 9th Gen CPUs
  9. Dell Updates Alienware, G-Series With New Intel CPUs, Nvidia GPUs
  10. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.