Google Duo Cash Rewards for New Users, Referrers Now Live in India, Requires Google Pay

, 08 November 2018
Google Duo cash rewards are applicable for both the new user as well as the referrer

Highlights

  • Google Duo rewards programme has been rolled out in India
  • The account needs to be linked with Google Pay for redemption
  • A maximum of 30 reward cards can be claimed by a user

Google Duo first unveiled data rewards for users in Philippines back in September, and now, it has rolled out cash rewards for its users in India. According to a support page, users from India making their first call on Google Duo can earn cash rewards directly in Google Pay. Google also states that when you invite a friend to sign up on Duo, both of you can earn cash rewards when the new user makes their first call on the platform after installing the app through your shared invite link.

In order to earn cash rewards on Google Duo in India, you will need to have an Indian phone number and bank account. This bank account needs to be linked with the Google Pay UPI-based app for the offer to work. New users just need to make their first call to earn the cash rewards. As for referrers, start by inviting someone who has never signed up for Google Duo; share with them the unique invite link by going into Invite friends > Share invite link on the Duo app. After your friend registers themselves on the app, you will get an email with instructions to get your reward. You can also redeem it by going into the Duo app, tapping More, and clicking on Redeem rewards. The amount will be directly transferred to your linked bank account.

To make sure you receive rewards, see that your friend installs Duo using the unique link you send, hasn't used Duo before with the same phone number, and has the latest version of Google Duo. You might need to wait up to 2-4 hours after you redeem the reward. Cash rewards are only valid for users on Android, however iOS users can help their friends get a reward by installing the app using a shared link. Rewards are only available for devices with compatible Android versions, however the versions have not been specified. Google notes that some rewards cannot be redeemed after the reward period expires.

You can earn a maximum of 30 rewards, with a limit of Rs. 1,000 per scratch card. To get a better idea about the entire list of terms and conditions, you can check out the official rewards programme terms and conditions page. Interestingly enough, this offer is not available to the residents of the state of Tamil Nadu.

As for Philippines, prepaid customers on Globe's or Smart's prepaid network can earn certain data rewards for app referrals. The rewards are not applicable for Bro plan subscribers. The invite reward is limited to 100MB per user; terms and conditions can be accessed here.

Comments

Google Duo, Google Pay, Google
