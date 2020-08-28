Technology News
loading

Google Duo Video Calls to Be Available on Android TV Soon

You’ll soon be able to make one-on-one and group video calls directly from your Android TV.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 August 2020 12:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Duo Video Calls to Be Available on Android TV Soon

Google Duo will be coming soon to Android TV in beta in the form of a native app

Highlights
  • Google Duo will be coming soon on Android TV
  • This will let you directly initiate video calls from your TV
  • You can plug in a USB camera if your TV doesn’t have one

Google Duo will be coming soon to Android TV in beta, in the form of a native app. With this, you'll be able to directly initiate video calls from your TV via Google Duo. Earlier this month, Google had added support for Chromecast on Google Meet. The search giant seems to be aiming to increase the efficiency of its video calling apps, with people relying on virtual methods to connect more than ever.

Google revealed the feature in a blog post, saying that the big screen wasn't just for work meetings, and it aimed to make video calling family and friends better, too. Google Duo on Android TV will allow you to initiate one-on-one and group calls directly from your TV. If your TV doesn't have a built-in camera, you can plug in a USB camera for the purpose of the video calls.

Noting that 2020 may go down as the year of the video call, TJ Varghese, Google Meet hardware's Group Product Manager, wrote on the blog that video calls have become an indispensable tool, one that we are all probably using more often than we would have imagined. This could, however, give rise to meeting fatigue, he said, and using the right devices could make a big difference in making video calls more enjoyable and engaging.

A screenshot of the new feature by Google shows the usual “Google Duo” logo in the top-right corner, and a preview of your feed in the bottom.

This move seems to be a part of Google's strategy to add more features to the video-calling bandwagon, enhancing the way people can connect and work during the pandemic. Google Meet had recently added Chromecast support, through which you can stream your lectures and meetings on the big screen. This feature will work with work with Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, and second-generation Chromecast devices as well. Google had also launched Meet on Nest Hub Max a few months ago.

The search giant has reportedly been planning to replace Google Duo with Google Meet. G Suite head Javier Soltero had reportedly told employees that the coexistence of Duo and Meet, both video calling apps, doesn't make sense. A merger is reportedly being planned, internally referred to as ‘Duet' (Duo + Meet.)

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Duo, Android TV
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Dell's Quarterly Results Beat Estimates on Remote Work Boost

Related Stories

Google Duo Video Calls to Be Available on Android TV Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  2. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  3. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 3 Launch
  4. iPhone 12 Pro Max Detailed Specifications Surface Online
  5. Infinix Zero 8 With Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Redmi 9i Said to Launch in India Soon, May Be a Rebranded Redmi 9A
  7. Realme 7 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console
  9. Realme X7 Alleged Benchmark Score Leak Shows Off Performance
  10. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues
  2. World's First Virtual Art Museum VOMA Set to Open in September
  3. Jakob van Zyl, Key NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Engineer, Dies at 63
  4. Poco X3 Quad Rear Camera Setup Teased in Four Options, Guess Which Is Real?
  5. Redmi 9A India Launch Set for September 2, First Sale Date Revealed as Well
  6. iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Surface in Detail, Price Could Be Identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max
  7. YouTube Starts Testing Native Picture-in-Picture for iOS App Users: Report
  8. Blue Planet: French Study Proposes New Origin Theory for Earth's Water
  9. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Come With Helio G95 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Google Duo Video Calls to Be Available on Android TV Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com