Google Duo for Android Now Allows Up to 32 People in Group Video Calls: Report

The support for 32 persons in a group video call is reportedly limited to select Android users right now.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 July 2020 13:32 IST
Google Duo already supports group video calls with up to 32 people on Web client

Highlights
  • Google Duo increased the limit to 12 people in March
  • Google Duo group video calling initially allowed up to four participants
  • Google has been adding new features to rival Zoom and others

Google Duo last month added the support for up to 32 participants in a group video call for its Web client. It now appears that the same participant limit support has been added to the Android version of Duo as well. According to a report, select Android users are now receiving the feature to add up to 32 participants during a Duo group video call. It is added that the feature is a server-side update and not coming with the latest version of the app, yet. Google first announced that Duo would increase participant limit from 12 to 32 back in May. Google Duo over the last few months has seen several updates to rival Zoom and others, amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to 9to5Google, the support for 32 participants in a group video call on Duo is being pushed out in a phased manner from the server side. More users are expected to receive the feature over the upcoming weeks.

To check its availability, Duo Android users need to select the "Create group" option on the home screen. If users cannot add more than 11 participants, the updated feature is not yet available on the device. The availability of the 32-participant video group call feature for the iOS version of Google Duo is unclear.

Google in April had announced a bunch of new features for Google Duo, to rival Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and more amid the coroanvirus pandemic. Video-calling platforms have seen a steady rise in their userbase in the last few months.

Google Duo started with just four participants in a group video call, and increased the limit to eight in March. In the same month, the limit was raised to 12 participants.

Recently, Google added support for group video calls via Duo and Google Meet on Google Assistant-powered smart displays. Its Web client, on the other, hand already supports up to 32 people in a group video call.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Google, Google Duo, Video Call, Coronavirus, Group video call
