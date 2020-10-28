Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Drive Will Open Now Office Files Directly in Editing Mode, Adds Enhanced Support for Workspace

Google Drive Will Open Now Office Files Directly in Editing Mode, Adds Enhanced Support for Workspace

Google said Enhanced Support service offers faster response time, advanced product knowledge, and third-party technology support.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 October 2020 16:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Drive Will Open Now Office Files Directly in Editing Mode, Adds Enhanced Support for Workspace

Google Workspace has introduced an Enhanced Support service for enterprise users

Highlights
  • Google Drive will open Microsoft Office files directly in editing mode
  • The feature will be turned on by default
  • Google Workspace also introduced an Enhanced Support level of service

Google Drive on the web will now open Microsoft Office files directly in the editing mode. Until now, double-clicking would open a preview of the document, after which users had to choose whether to open in Office editing mode or download the file. Now, users will be able to directly edit, comment, and collaborate on Office files using the interface of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Google Workspace has also introduced an Enhanced Support service for enterprise users, which offers accelerated response time, advanced product knowledge, and third-party technology support.

Office editing support has started rolling out and will be available to all users from November end. In a blog post by Google, the company said this will make opening and editing documents easier. Changes will automatically get saved to the file in its existing Office format.

This change will apply to all compatible Office file types, including .docx, .doc, .ppt, .pptx, .xls, .xlsx, and .xlsm files. Password protected files, however, will not open directly in the Office editing mode.

This feature will be on by default, but users can still chose to preview the files by right clicking the file and clicking Preview, or by pressing P on the keyboard while double clicking the file. If users already have a Chrome extension for office editing for Docs, Sheets, and Slides installed, Google will redirect to the extension and not to Docs, Sheets, or Slides.

Enhanced Support, according to Google, is designed for customers who need fast, advanced, and complete support. Enhanced Support level comes between Standard and Premium Support. It is included with Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus editions. Business Standard and Business Plus users can also purchase it as an upgrade.

This new level would provide a 24/7 available support experience. Customers will receive a first meaningful response within one hour for Priority 1 cases, while for Priority 2 cases, they will receive a response in four hours.

Enhanced Support will have intelligent triaging, explained Google, which would ensure that cases are routed directly to technical experts who have advanced product knowledge and training. It will also include additional tools to provide complete support. Customers can also make use of the third-party integrations available on Google Workspace, including assistant with application set-up, configuration, and troubleshooting.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Drive, Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Sheets, Docs, Slides, Google Enhanced Support
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Apple Music Version 3.4 Released for Android With Autoplay Feature, Mobile Data Settings, and More

Related Stories

Google Drive Will Open Now Office Files Directly in Editing Mode, Adds Enhanced Support for Workspace
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  3. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  5. LG Wing With Swivel Screen, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  6. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  8. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  9. Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch 4K HDR QLED Panel Launched in India
  10. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite US FCC Listing Reveals Square Design, Key Specifications
  2. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Get Global Release; Come With Heart Rate Monitoring, Up to 38 Days Battery Life
  3. Windows 10 New Update Removes Adobe Flash Player from System: Workarounds to Reinstall
  4. Google Drive Will Open Now Office Files Directly in Editing Mode, Adds Enhanced Support for Workspace
  5. Apple Music Version 3.4 Released for Android With Autoplay Feature, Mobile Data Settings, and More
  6. Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne Reunite on Apple TV+ Comedy Series Platonic
  7. Google Pixel 5 Users Report Issues With Pixel Stand, No Fix in Sight
  8. Amazon’s Audible Expands Podcasts Business With 100,000 Free Shows to Take on Spotify, Apple Podcasts
  9. TCL 10 5G UW With Triple Rear Cameras Launched on Verizon Wireless
  10. Amazon Launches Its Shopping Website in Sweden
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com