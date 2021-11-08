Technology News
Google Drive Adds Search Chips Feature to Find Files Quickly

Search chips feature is available for Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 November 2021 18:59 IST
Google Drive Adds Search Chips Feature to Find Files Quickly

Photo Credit: Google

Search chips for Google Drive is currently in the beta testing phase

  • Google Drive will allow users to search files by selecting file titles
  • Gmail has similar search filter functionality
  • Multiple filters can be used together with search chips feature

Google Drive is getting a new feature that will help users modify their search and locate files faster on the platform. Dubbed as Search Chips, the latest feature works similar to the Gmail search filters launched in September this year and allows users to quickly and easily filter search results on Google Drive. When searching for files, users can choose from a list of suggested filters as well. Currently, Google's new functionality is available in the beta version.

Google announced the addition of the improved search feature on Google Drive via a blog post. With the latest update, when users enter a query, a row of buttons will display at the top above the results. These interactive filters can be used to curate items and find the specific file you are looking for. To search quickly, Google Drive will suggest search terms based on the information from users. Users can sort the search result by filters such as file type, people, location, last modified date, tasks, file titles, and more. Multiple filters can be used together.

As mentioned, the search chips feature is in beta version now. Interested users can sign-up to Google's form to use this functionality. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

In September, Gmail for Android started rolling out search filters feature to help users find specific emails more easily. The feature allows users to quickly and easily filter email search results on their mobile devices. The filter can be a name or a specific timeframe. When searching for emails by sender, users can choose from a list of suggested senders or search for emails from multiple senders.

With this feature, Gmail will suggest search terms like contacts, labels, and messages to refine the search. The results will include all messages except those in spam or trash. Like the search chips functionality in Google Drive, the search filter in Gmail for Android is only for Google Workspace and G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
