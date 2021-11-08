Google Drive is getting a new feature that will help users modify their search and locate files faster on the platform. Dubbed as Search Chips, the latest feature works similar to the Gmail search filters launched in September this year and allows users to quickly and easily filter search results on Google Drive. When searching for files, users can choose from a list of suggested filters as well. Currently, Google's new functionality is available in the beta version.

Google announced the addition of the improved search feature on Google Drive via a blog post. With the latest update, when users enter a query, a row of buttons will display at the top above the results. These interactive filters can be used to curate items and find the specific file you are looking for. To search quickly, Google Drive will suggest search terms based on the information from users. Users can sort the search result by filters such as file type, people, location, last modified date, tasks, file titles, and more. Multiple filters can be used together.

As mentioned, the search chips feature is in beta version now. Interested users can sign-up to Google's form to use this functionality. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

In September, Gmail for Android started rolling out search filters feature to help users find specific emails more easily. The feature allows users to quickly and easily filter email search results on their mobile devices. The filter can be a name or a specific timeframe. When searching for emails by sender, users can choose from a list of suggested senders or search for emails from multiple senders.

With this feature, Gmail will suggest search terms like contacts, labels, and messages to refine the search. The results will include all messages except those in spam or trash. Like the search chips functionality in Google Drive, the search filter in Gmail for Android is only for Google Workspace and G Suite Basic and Business customers.