Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Makes Sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets Files Easier With Redesign

Google Makes Sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets Files Easier With Redesign

You will be able to share files on the Google apps with more clarity about the permissions you are giving.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 29 April 2020 14:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Makes Sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets Files Easier With Redesign

Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides now have a new interface for sharing files

Highlights
  • Google has made sharing Docs, Drive files simpler
  • Users will now be better aware of file permissions they are giving
  • Wider rollout will start next month

Google has released a new update for its Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms apps on the Web to make sharing files easier “with specific people without expanding access beyond what's needed.” The redesign of the sharing interface brings separate dialogue boxes for sharing a file with friends and co-workers, and for copying the link. Google has said that the update started rolling out on Tuesday for customers on the rapid release cycle but a wider rollout will take place next month.

Google has brought several changes for the users who want to share their Drive, Docs, Sheets, or other files. It said that it will enable them to quickly perform tasks and see who has access to a file.

Google says that the new interface is task-focused with a distinction between who the file is being shared with and link sharing along with permissions. The new dialogue box highlights important functions like file-sharing and viewing permissions. A "copy link" button has also been added that enables users to get the link without changing permissions. Users can now see and the change permissions for the files more easily through the new interface.

Drive new sharing dialog 2 drive

Before the update, both sharing with people along with the permission and the option to get the link were put together in the same box having both copy link and get sharable link buttons. A dropdown menu also provided options to change permissions like view, edit, and comment for the file.

The update will be available to all G Suite and Drive Enterprise customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts. As mentioned above, the rollout for those on the rapid release cycle began on Monday and for others, it will start on May 26.

There has been a tremendous increase in people working remotely thereby increasing their dependence on sharing files to communicate. This has happened due to the restrictions on the movement of people as that can spread the novel coronavirus, responsible for COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, as more number of people are sharing files online, Google said that it has brought this update to “improve collaboration while reducing the risk of access by unwanted users”.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Forms
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Google Wants to Help You Avoid COVID-19 Related Online Scams
Flipkart Ties Up With Meru to Deliver Daily Essentials, Groceries During Lockdown
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

Google Makes Sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets Files Easier With Redesign
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Lite Set to Launch on April 30, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  3. Amazon Pay Later Launched in India, Aims to Provide Instant Credit
  4. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  5. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger India Price Officially Revealed
  6. OnePlus Z Tipped to Launch in July
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Now Listed for Pre-Bookings in India
  8. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  9. Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Ties Up With Meru to Deliver Daily Essentials, Groceries During Lockdown
  2. Google Makes Sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets Files Easier With Redesign
  3. Google Wants to Help You Avoid COVID-19 Related Online Scams
  4. Huami Amazfit X Smartwatch With Curved AMOLED Display Launched
  5. WhatsApp Gets Facebook Messenger Rooms Integration in Latest Beta Version, Feature Not Functional Yet: Report
  6. D2h to Launch a Combo Offer to Bundle HD RF Set-Top Box, Magic Stick, Site Listing Tips
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Now the Setting for a Talk Show From Rogue One Writer Gary Whitta
  8. PUBG Now Available for Free on Google Stadia, More Games Announced at Stadia Connect
  9. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  10. WhatsApp Looks to Enter Lending Market in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com