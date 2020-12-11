Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Drive App Receives New Features to Improve Search on Android, iOS

Google Drive App Receives New Features to Improve Search on Android, iOS

Users will be able to see and re-run recent desktop and mobile searches on the Google Drive app.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 December 2020 11:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Drive App Receives New Features to Improve Search on Android, iOS

Google Drive users will also be able to view and select from ‘intelligent suggestions’ as they type

Highlights
  • Google Drive’s new search features are rolled out for Android, iOS app
  • Users will receive suggestions while searching, including past searches
  • Google’s Web and App Activity must be enabled for the features to work

Google is rolling out new features for the Google Drive app on Android and iOS in order to help users search more efficiently. As part of the latest update, users will be able to see and re-run recent desktop and mobile searches. This will eliminate the need to repeat the same search queries in the app. Besides that, users will also be able to view and select from ‘intelligent suggestions' as they type in the search bar. The features have begun rolling out for eligible users.

The search giant said that finding Google Drive files quickly on the phone will ensure users that they can share, review, collaborate, and create wherever they are. “With changes in working patterns due to COVID-19, more people need to get work done even when they're away from their desk,” wrote Google in a blog post.

The ‘intelligent suggestions' that users will be able to view and select from while performing a search on the Google Drive app will include suggestions for people, past searches, and keywords, as well as recently accessed files.

The updated search features will be available for users who have the latest version of Drive on their Android or iOS device. Google noted that ‘Web and App Activity' must also be enabled in order for the features to work. Enabling this saves your activities on Google sites and apps and results in faster search results, better recommendations, and more personalised experiences across Google services.

Users can find their files in Google Drive by searching for the title, file contents, and items featured in pictures, PDFs, or other files stored on the Drive.

The new Google Drive app features will be available to customers with the following plans: Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and non-profits customers.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Drive, Google, Google Drive Update
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Redmi 9 Power Render Leaks Online, Suggests Quad Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Google Drive App Receives New Features to Improve Search on Android, iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, Android TV 9 Pie Launched in India
  3. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  4. MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Review
  5. Apple Starts Work on Its Own Cellular Modem, Chip Chief Johny Srouji Says
  6. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
  7. Portronics Harmonics 300 Wireless Neckband Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series India Launch May Happen in Late January
  9. Mi Watch Lite With Built-In GPS, 120+ Watch Faces Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart, PhonePe Have Room for Other Investors: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon
  2. Google Drive App Receives New Features to Improve Search on Android, iOS
  3. Redmi 9 Power Render Leaks Online, Suggests Quad Rear Cameras
  4. FCC Begins Process of Halting China Telecom US Operations Over National Security Concerns
  5. Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, I Am Groot Marvel Disney+ Series Announced
  6. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Most Staff Won’t Return to Office Until June 2021
  7. Apple Starts Work on Its Own Cellular Modem, Chip Chief Johny Srouji Says
  8. Black Panther 2 Will Not Recast Late Star Chadwick Boseman’s Character, Disney Says
  9. Google Faces $417 Million-Claim From Czech Search Engine Seznam for Restricting Competition
  10. Facebook Being Investigated Over Linking Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset to Its Platform in Germany
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com