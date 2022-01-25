Technology News
loading

Google Docs Now Allows Users to Create, Import Text Watermarks

Google Docs will retain the text watermark when importing or exporting Microsft Word documents.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 January 2022 13:43 IST
Google Docs Now Allows Users to Create, Import Text Watermarks

The text watermark is displayed on every page of a Google Docs document

Highlights
  • Google Docs began rolling out this feature on January 24
  • Google Docs is part of the Google Workspace platform
  • It already had an image watermark feature

Google has now added a text watermark feature to Google Docs. Users can now place text watermarks on every page of their document. They can create watermarks like “Confidential” or “Draft” to indicate the file status before sharing it broadly. The Watermark option is available on the Insert menu of Google Docs. It gives users the option to customise the font, size, transparency, positioning, and more aspects of the text watermark. Additionally, the text watermarks will reportedly get preserved when importing or exporting Microsoft Word documents.

Google is going to make the text watermark feature available to "all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers." It began the gradual rollout of this feature on January 24 and is expected to make this feature fully available in the coming weeks. Back in September 2021, the search giant had introduced the image watermark feature to Google Docs that enabled users to insert an image watermark on every page of a Google Docs document. This feature is ideal for adding company logos, branding, and custom designs to your documents.

In June last year, Google decided to make its Google Workspace platform widely available to all of its users. This service features applications like Google Docs, Sheets, Chat, and more. This service can now be used as a central hub to create or collaborate with others. It comes with a smart canvas feature that enables users to generate checklists in Google Docs and quickly assign roles. Users can also easily share their Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides documents with just one click on a Google Meet call. Additionally, the American tech giant previously introduced the Show Editors feature to Google Docs in May 2021 for Google Workspace users. This feature helps in easily tracking the changes made in a shared document by different users.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Docs, Google, Google Docs Watermark, Google Docs Text Watermark
Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, 30W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Google Camera, Lens Issue of Misreading QR Codes Fixed via Update: Report

Related Stories

Google Docs Now Allows Users to Create, Import Text Watermarks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, AMOLED Display Goes Official
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Series to Sport Thinnest Bezels Ever Among Reno Phones
  5. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  6. Twitter Bans a Bot Account for Spoiling Wordle
  7. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Adds Another 551 BTC as Prices Hit New Low
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in US Leaked: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Philips 2022 Audio Range With TWS Earphones, Sports Headphones, and Party Speakers Launched in India
  2. Poco X4 5G Listing Spotted on Certification Site, India Launch Expected Soon
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G Price in India Tipped Via Retailer Listing Ahead of February 4 Launch
  4. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Adds Another 551 BTC to Surpass MicroStrategy's Accumulation
  5. HealthifyMe Updates VaccinateMe Platform With COVID-19 Booster Shot Booking, WhatsApp Reminder Feature
  6. Elon Musk's Tesla Set to Report Record Earnings; Cybertrucks, New Factories in Focus
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro 'Derivative' Model Surfaces Online, May Come With Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Shein Said to Revive Plan for New York Listing in 2022, Founder Considering Ways to Bypass Offshore IPO Rules
  9. Chip Shortage Study Details Set to Be Released by US Amid Funding Push
  10. Volkswagen to Collaborate With Bosch on Automated Driving Software
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.