Google Docs, Sheets Apps Get New Icons as Part of Workspace Revamp

Google Workspace is now rolling out new icons for Docs and Sheets as a part of an overhaul that was announced earlier this month. The new icons now have the shape of a full page, with a white background around it. The new design comes with version 1.20.422.01. Google has rebranded G Suite as Google Workspace, aiming to make it a one-stop location for all productivity apps.

It has already rolled out updated icons for Google Meet, Google Chat, and Gmail apps. The design update was first spotted by 9to5Google. As part of the change, the earmark in the top-right corner now appears darker. When seen closely, you'll notice that the Docs icon has one less line of text/ row and the Sheets icon has two less cells when compared to the previous versions. Furthermore, the icons now carry the shape of a full page and a white background. The publication says that “the apps have adopted the new design with version 1.20.422.01.”

As mentioned, the update is a part of Google's strategy to provide a new user experience. It rebranded G Suite as Google Workspace and brought together tools like chat, email, voice as well as video calling into a unified place. Earlier, Google said that users would be able to create and collaborate on a document with guests in a Chat room. It said that the company will also be rolling out Meet picture-in-picture for Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Google Workspace has already rolled out to business customers and will be available to other consumers in the coming months.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.