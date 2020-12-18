Technology News
  Google Discover to Show Beauty, Apparel Recommendations; Reportedly Gets 'What to Watch' Tab For Movies

Google Discover to Show Beauty, Apparel Recommendations; Reportedly Gets ‘What to Watch’ Tab For Movies

Google will also let users visualise makeup looks and virtually try on products from the Google app.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 December 2020 15:11 IST
Google Discover to Show Beauty, Apparel Recommendations; Reportedly Gets ‘What to Watch’ Tab For Movies

Experts will talk on the Google Discover feed about why they love a particular product

Highlights
  Google Discover feed will reportedly have a 'What to watch' carousel
  Experts will talk on Google Discover feed about how they use products
  • Google’s latest feature includes products from brands like L’Oreal, MAC

Google will show recommendations from beauty, apparel, home and garden enthusiasts and experts in its Discover feed and on Google Shopping. As per a report, the Google Discover feed has also been upgraded with a What to watch carousel that features movies to stream, purchase, and more. Besides that, Google is also attempting to make it easier for users to shop for beauty products by helping them visualise makeup looks and virtually try on products.

The search giant said that it wanted to bring some of the benefits of in-store shopping for users on their phones, as it can be difficult to make a decision on such personal items. Announcing the new features that are launching this week only in the US, Google said that it was working with data partners ModiFace and Perfect Corp to help users visualise different lipstick and eyeshadow shades. Users can also virtually try makeup products from the Google app.

The beauty products available for this feature are from brands like L'Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal, and Charlotte Tilbury. Google said that now when users search for a particular lipstick or eyeshadow, they will be able to see what it looks like on a range if skin tones and compare shades and textures. You can switch between different faces through the carousel on top, and switch between the lipstick or eyeshadow shades visible at the bottom of the screen.

Google will also show users recommendations from beauty, apparel, and home and garden enthusiasts and experts about their ‘favourite products,' on the Discover feed in the Google app or while browsing through Google Shopping. As per Google, the experts will talk about why they love the particular product, and how they use it.

The Google Discover feed, meanwhile, is also getting a ‘What to watch' carousel, as per a report by 9to5Google. It features movies available to stream and tells users if they are available for purchase, to rent, or come included with a service.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Google Discover, Google, Google Shopping
Google Discover to Show Beauty, Apparel Recommendations; Reportedly Gets ‘What to Watch’ Tab For Movies
