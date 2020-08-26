Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Discover Feed Starts Surfacing TikTok Style Short Videos: Report

Google Discover Feed Starts Surfacing TikTok-Style Short Videos: Report

Google Discover’s new feature seems to have a limited availability so far

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 26 August 2020 15:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Discover Feed Starts Surfacing TikTok-Style Short Videos: Report

Google’s Discover feed is showcasing short videos from apps like Trell and Tangi

Highlights
  • Google Discover is reportedly showing users TikTok-style short videos
  • The showcased videos are from apps like Trell and Tangi
  • Google Discover’s new feature seems to have limited availability so far

Google Discover, the search giant's feed of relevant information, has reportedly started showing a collection of TikTok-style short videos as part of a test. With TikTok in the process of getting banned in several countries, companies have been rushing to push out alternates to the app, and it looks like Google is the latest to join the race. Google Discover feed is said to showcase videos from popular short-form video sharing apps like Trell and Tangi right now.

As per a report by 9to5Google, the short videos open on the device's Web browser directly when tapped. The source's logo is visible on the top left corner and the video name appears at the bottom. There are also controls to mute, unmute, or share the videos. The new feature has a progress indicator as well. You can also hide any video from the overflow menu.

The feature seems to have a limited availability so far, with just one user reporting to have seen it. We were unable to verify its existence. Google hasn't announced anything on the official rollout as of yet.

As mentioned earlier, these videos on Google Discover are reportedly taken from Trell, an Indian TikTok competitor, and Tangi, that features 60-second video clips.

Google Discover is accessible on Android smartphones or via the Google app for iOS. It shows users topics and news around items that are of interest to them - from sports to weather.

Companies have been rushing to introduce apps that can be replacements for TikTok, which gained global popularity. India banned the app in June, and the US also passed an executive order for the same. Facebook-owned Instagram recently launched Reels, a 15-seconds video-making app. Snapchat too, has been testing a new feature that lets you add music to the videos you record and send, while Facebook has been testing a new Short Videos feature within its main app as well.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Discover, TikTok, Trell, Tangi
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
LG Wing Leaked Video Offers First Look at Unique T-Shaped Dual Screens in Action

Related Stories

Google Discover Feed Starts Surfacing TikTok-Style Short Videos: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Subscribers May Have to Pay Rs. 100 per 1GB Data
  2. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Debut With Flip Camera, 30W Charging
  3. Christopher Nolan Is Making a Mistake With Tenet
  4. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  5. OnePlus Bringing Floating Window Option to Gaming Mode on OxygenOS
  6. Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces on the Web With Pricing Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  8. Gionee M30 Packs a Massive 10,000mAh Battery
  9. Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions
  10. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Earbuds Patent Suggests Design Similar to AirPods Pro: Report
  2. Xiaomi Posts Revenue Growth in Pandemic-Hit Second Quarter
  3. Samsung Galaxy A12 to Launch With 64GB Storage Variant as Well as 32GB: Report
  4. Google Play Found to Have 23 ‘Fleeceware’ Apps Luring Customers Into Paying Exorbitant Subscription: Sophos
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s to Be Available Once Again on Amazon.in, Samsung Shop From Thursday: Price in India, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Lite With Helio P95 SoC, Oppo CPH2135 With Snapdragon 460 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  7. Amazon Faces New Antitrust Challenge From Indian Online Sellers, Legal Documents Show
  8. Tenda AC21 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 7,999
  9. Huawei, ZTE Patent Appeals Dismissed by UK Supreme Court
  10. Uber Launches 24x7 Auto Rentals in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com